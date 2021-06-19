Google Force installs MassNotify Android COVID app in Massachusetts





Google has forced the Massachusetts COVID-19 tracking app to be installed on residents’ Android devices, but there is no easy way to uninstall it.

For the past few days, users have reported that Google silently installed on their device without opening the Massachusetts Mass Notify app or finding it in the Google Play store.

“It was silently installed on my daughter’s smartphone without consent or notification. My daughter cannot install it herself because she uses FamilyLink. All apps must be approved for installation. Which I don’t know how I did this, but either Google had to be involved, or Samsung, or both, “the user wrote in a review of the Google Play store.

“It’s not enough to install a regular app yourself. I don’t know what’s going on here, but it’s not considered” voluntary “. I need information. All you need now is you. “

MassNotify is a COVID-19 contact tracking app in Massachusetts that allows users who choose the “COVID-19 Contact Notification” feature on Android to be alerted when exposed to a virus.

Optimizing this feature allows users to select the country and state to receive notifications and the corresponding state app will be installed on their device.

Opt in to the MassNotify app

However, Android users state that they received the application even though they did not turn on the Android exposure notification setting on their device.

Y Combinator’s Hacker News reader contacted the MassNotify help desk and was told that the appearance of the MassNotify app in the app list meant that it was installed but not always active.

“Just because you see MassNotify in your app list doesn’t mean that you have MassNotify enabled on your phone. If you see an app, it means that you want MassNotify to be enabled. This means it’s available as an option in your phone’s settings. For more information, see the Google Help Center article: https: //support.google.com/android/answer. / 10775533

To check if MassNotify is active[設定]->[Google]->[COVID-19接触通知]Go to. The Use Contact Notification toggle at the top of the page indicates whether MassNotify is active. From this screen you can enable or disable MassNotify at any time. “

However, many people report that the app icon is not found, and searching for “Mass Notify” in the Google Play store does not find the icon, so the forced-installed app cannot be uninstalled.

MassNotify not found in Google Play store

Instead, the user must access the URL of the MassNotify Google Play store, which uses the app’s internal name “Exposure Notification Settings-MA”, and uninstall from there.

Uninstall the MassNotify app

Bleeping Computer has contacted Google to find out why the app was installed, but hasn’t received a reply at this time.

