Regional financial intuition leaders praise the Nagads PPP model in the fintech world





On Friday night, top leaders in regional financial intuition praised Bangladesh Post Office’s mobile financial services sector, Nagad’s public-private partnership model, which could be a role model for including unaccounted-for population in books. I said there is.

At the 11th CEOTALK of the Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand, in the style of “innovative technology for financial inclusion in public-private partnerships”, top leaders in regional financial intuition also innovate Nagado in their own country to accelerate finance. Showed a keen interest in reproducing. Invasion.

Tanvir A Mishuk, co-founder and managing director of Nagado, is a key speaker at the event, and despite the challenges, the government will form a public-private partnership if private companies have the right tools. He said he was ready to promote. And the initiative.

Tanvir A Mishuk, a torch bearer in the FinTech industry in Bangladesh, his next ambitious project is the launch of a digital bank, which will be launched by 2022 to provide 360-degree financial services to Bangladeshi citizens. He said he was planning to do that.

Dr. Sundar Venkatesh, Program Director of AIT’s Faculty of Business Administration, moderated the session, and Dr. Naveed Anwar, AIT’s Vice President of Knowledge Transfer, gave a welcome speech.

Dr Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, CEO of Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited, a subsidiary of Dunand Bradstreet SAME, who attended the session, witnessed Nagad’s incredible journey and said it was a Bangladesh benchmark startup journey. Said.

“I am grateful for Nagad’s approach, especially the one that promotes innovation at the organizational level. This is amazing.”

Sanjib Subba, intern CEO of Nepal Electronic Payment System Ltd, points out the traditional banking system that big companies will go bankrupt in a short period of time, probably within the next decade, and lead the world with the help of digitization startups. Said.

“I’m confident that initiatives like Nagado, who are thinking better by implementing the Digital Know Your Customers (d-KYC) process, will become game changers in the next few days. My country is end-users. You can also duplicate a digital KYC system that I believe will help you avoid language jargon.

Subba also expressed excitement in seeing the financial inclusion process in Nagad and Bangladesh as a country, saying that when visiting here several times, such companies have a great opportunity to change the process.

Dr. Weerakoon Wijewardena, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka, M Nurul Alam, former Chief Compliance Officer of Banglalink, a major mobile operator in Bangladesh, and CPA Karunatilake, former Chief of Sri Lankan Bank And praised Tanville’s innovation and initiative. They said it could be reproduced in several other countries in this part of the world.

Tanvir A Mishuk initially faced so many challenges from our partner post office, but later said they supported me and we achieved with the encouragement of the government. Countries in the region are constantly complaining about red taping, but the right solutions and efforts can address this challenge.

“The post office has been a deficit project for some time, and with our innovative idea, we decided to partner with it. Initially, there were some challenges, but I understand. As we did, the post office infrastructure can make a difference, “he explained.

Tanville, who successfully built 12 other companies before Nagad, also had a hard time preaching this plan. About my experience. “

By the time Nagado was about to start, there were already 30 MFS licensees, only one of whom was successful. And that situation also urged Tanville to lay the foundation for so many visits across the country, even where there is no internet.

After launching in March 2019, Nagado has already become the second largest MFS carrier in the country and the fastest growing carrier of this type of payment system in the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos