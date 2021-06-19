Twitch users banned suggestive ASMR streams after the hot tub trend





Twitch users are reported to be banned by ASMR Metastream (Photo: Twitch)

Users such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx have reportedly been freed from the platform overcoming a new trend of uploading videos when licking an ASMR mic while posing in leggings. ..

Some have taken clips in return for subscribers and donations, suggesting that new trends may violate the site’s strict rules.

According to Twitch’s policy, sexually suggestive content is about nudity, groping, or explicit gestures directed at the breasts, buttocks, genitals, simulated sexual activity or sexual stimulation, and thought-provoking camera angles. It is prohibited by a warning.

Costume designer Amouranth’s real name Kaitlyn Siragusa asked her followers if she still missed her after confirming the ban on Twitter.

Hey @Amouranth is closed on weekends, so do you want to go to the spa? I could really use a tongue massage, Indiefoxx aka Jenelle Dagres tweeted.

Indiefoxx OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

The boss has not yet spoken about the ban that comes after the controversial hot tub stream has plagued the platform.

In the video, it seemed that the live streamer played a video game while wearing a bikini in a hot tub and found a loophole in strict streaming rules.

The explosive growth of video has released new categories on the site for pools, hot tubs and beach streams.

Details: UK

First and foremost, no one deserves harassment about the content they choose to stream, their appearance, or who they are. We take action against those who perpetuate this type of toxicity in our services. The company said at that time.

Second, although there are guidelines for content that implies sexuality, it does not violate our rules to be perceived as sexy by others.

A sexual suggestion is a spectrum that contains some personal interpretation of where the boundaries are.

Metro.co.uk is asking Twitch for comment.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video, or photo, send an email to celebtips @ metro.co.uk, call 020 3615 2145, or visit the Submit Stuff page to Metro.co.uk Please contact the entertainment team. ..

