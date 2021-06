Android Google app bugs jeopardize privacy

You already know that you need to use a privacy browser. But privacy search engines are becoming more and more viable for those looking for something that Google can’t handle. DuckDuckGo is leading the price. This week we introduced a new tool that helps prevent tracking in both email and other apps on Android phones.

Some of these features are similar to what Apple announced at WWDC for the iOS 15 and macOS Monterey releases this fall. Now we’ve talked about the rest of our future privacy and security features. We also looked closely at Apple’s commitment to supporting digital driver’s licenses with Apple Wallet. This will give serious impetus to fast-growing technology, but it doesn’t answer equally serious questions about how everything works.

Ukrainian officials arrested several alleged members of the ransomware group Cl0p this week, but the removal was more until Vladimirputin decided to track Russia-based cybercriminals. It emphasizes that almost nothing can be done about the widespread tragedy.

And that’s not all! Every week, we summarize all the security news that WIRED did not cover in detail. Click on the heading to read the full text to ensure your safety.

The Google app for Android has over 5 billion installations. Until recently, there was also a bug where malicious apps on mobile phones could gain extensive permissions on the device and access data such as search history, emails, locations and more. Google reportedly fixed the vulnerability last month and said there was no sign that any of its users were affected by it. However, it is still alarming that ubiquitous apps had such potentially influential bugs.

Bloomberg Businessweek has powerful features on Airbnb’s crisis response team this week. The team is working hard to handle the problem if one of the rentals gets worse and obviously keep these incidents away from the news. If the entire business is based on strangers trusting each other, the safety team remains very busy.

Interpol, an international law enforcement agency, announced this week that it has removed 113,020 links related to illegal and counterfeit medicines and medicines. As part of that effort, they arrested 277 people and seized more than $ 23 million in illegal medicines.

Mobile devices can be vulnerable for years because the GEA-1 algorithm used in 2G networks incorporates what looks like a backdoor, according to a new research paper. There is sex. The standards body responsible for GEA-1 acknowledged the weaknesses found by the researchers, but says they were there because of “export control controls.”

Greater wired story

