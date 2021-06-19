



The latest leak from Genshin Impact reveals that adorable little foxes could be added to the game. The 1.7 update is one of the biggest updates to the game, according to the leaks we’ve received so far, and miHoYo seems to be well prepared for its fans.

Recent updates have also added quite a few features. This includes the new character Kazuha and many new islands with lots of new quests and mysteries attached. Very noteworthy is the addition of a costume system that adds a touch to the game.

But what’s even more interesting is the 1.7 update that the community is looking forward to. The long-awaited lightning bolt region that the community has been waiting for will be updated. Rumors also suggest that five new characters will join the game. This is quite a few.

Genshin Impact 1.7 Lightning fox leaked, can you kill it?

According to today’s latest leak, the 1.7 update adds a new creature called Inazuma Fox. This leak is due to the popular Genshin Impact Leaker abc64, which has made quite a few leaks in the past. These foxes are said to have folklore, and it would be very interesting to know what they are.

Since the leak was announced, the community has been compelled to worship foxes. But at the same time, many fans are wondering if the game can actually kill it.

Now, abc64 has confirmed that the player cannot kill the fox in the game. This should give a sigh of relief to all the fox lovers there. That said, it’s still interesting to see what role this new creature has to play in the game.

Md is responsible for Content India for Dual Shockers. He pursues computer science engineering and is very passionate about games and technology. You can find him solving complex coding problems during the day and covering the latest events in the industry at night.

