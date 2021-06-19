One-third of the games revealed at E3 were non-violent





Thanks to indie showcases like Wholesome Direct, the number of unique and non-violent games unveiled at E3 this year is skyrocketing.

This summer’s announcement season was centered around E3 events, with a significant number of non-violent games appearing to be featured. According to a recent analysis, about one-third of the titles displayed over the weeks emphasize gameplay without combat. Although technically not part of E3, showcases such as Wholesome Direct, Devolver Digital, Future Games Show, and Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live have contributed significantly to the promotion of peaceful games this year.

This year, some triple-A highlights, such as the sequel to Elden Ringand Breath of the Wild, were featured, but many were impressed by the indie title and left the show. Some of E3’s most anticipated independent games have avoided violent mechanics. For example, the picturesque trailer of the planet of Lanas reveals an absolutely gorgeous world under attack. The protagonist of this movie-like puzzle adventure seems to be bothered by sneaking through a game that threatens the enemy. But indie events weren’t the only stage to spotlight quiet titles. During the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Show, host Geoff Keighley announced that an Xbox-only indie demo event will begin later this week. The ongoing event ends June 21st, and players can check out dozens of indie titles for free.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The biggest game revealed from Fest 2021 of the Summer Olympics, the moment

Gamesindustry.biz reports that after examining 349 video games and 15 events, 115 games that appeared in the weeks of E3 and some satellite shows could be classified as nonviolent. .. The writer acknowledges most of this rise in peaceful playing experience in indie showcases, pointing out 63 non-violent games, nearly half of which featured in Wholesome Direct. The number of major publishers did not reach exactly the same, and only 15 games were displayed on the big stage that met the survey specifications. It’s important to remember that displayed non-violent games, like Shedworks Sable, are some of the most anticipated indie titles of the year. Nintendo had the highest percentage of non-combat games at E3 events, at 22%, compared to giants in other industries. Despite winning a silver medal in a well-known category, only 13% of Xbox showcase titles were considered non-violent.

Surprisingly, E3 hosted a powerful indie showcase of the official 24 games this year. It’s relatively low on a non-violent scale, but it certainly shows that the industry is spending a lot of time on smaller experiences. According to viewer votes, the biggest winners of this showcase are Burgos Games debut platformers Neko Ghost, Jump! was.

It’s not surprising that the number of E3 games that provide players with new ways to interact with the virtual world is highly intertwined with the independent side of the industry. These small titles allow you to explore themes and mechanics that are often not possible in large, risk-averse studios. This is an important point in the report. As the article states, this non-violent game view is not intended to condemn violence, but to emphasize that the game relies on the same mechanics many times.

Next: Best Of E3 2021: Announcements, public and re-watching shows

Source: Gamesindustry.biz

Xbox Game Pass loses Monster Hunter World and 7 more games in July

About the author Jill Grodt (161 articles published)

Jill is a freelance video game journalist based in the Bay Area. Her articles can be found on game sites such as The Indie Game Website, Destructoid, and Game Informer. Jill has also appeared on podcasts, most recently on The Minn Max Show. A story-driven game that delves into history and fantasy will surely catch her eye. You can follow Jill on Twitter @ Finruin.

Other works by Jill Grodt

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos