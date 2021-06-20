E3 absent from Bayonetta 3 explained by Nintendo





Nintendo explains why Bayonetta 3 hasn’t appeared since it was announced in 2017, but skipped another E3 event.

Nintendo Hass explained why Bayonetta 3 didn’t show up on the E32021, even though new footage of the game hadn’t been revealed for four years. Long after the game was announced, there was a lot of speculation that Bayonetta 3 was cancelled.

Bayonetta 3 was officially announced at The Game Awards 2017 with a short CG trailer showing that Bayonetta was defeated by an invisible enemy. Since then, there have been no footage of the released game or potential release window. Developer PlatinumGames has confirmed that Bayonetta 3 is still under development, but has not disclosed any other information about the game. The Switch fan base began to wonder if the Metroid Prime 4 would beat the Bayonetta 3 to the market, even though development was completely resumed. This busy schedule may be hampering game development, as PlatinumGames has moved to release its own games and released other titles since Bayonetta 3 was announced.

Nintendo’s E32021 Direct had many big announcements, but Bayonetta 3 wasn’t included in it. The reason why Bayonetta 3 didn’t show up was covered in an interview with Gamespot (via Video Games Chronicle). Gamespot’s Tamoor Hussain asked Bill Trinn, senior product marketing manager at Nintendo of Americas, and Nate Bihldorff, senior director of localization, about Bayonetta 3. The reason is simple. I’m not ready. yet.

According to Trinen, Bayonetta 3 is on track, but Nintendo wants to see it only when it’s ready to show it. This is especially important if the game is being developed by a third party studio. Bayonetta 3 wasn’t ready for E3, but Trinen suggested that it could appear soon. It’s understandable that Nintendo wants to be a little more cautious about showing off titles like this, but the blunders around Cyberpunk 2077 were developed and released with little playability on final-generation consoles. But it’s only 4 years and it’s been a long time to go without news.

Nintendo has entered the Switch generation with a stack of games as one of the major complaints about the late release schedule of the Wii U. This may be the reason why some games were announced too early, as was the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei in 2017, but it won’t be released until November. Metroid Prime 4 was mentioned in E32021, but the game footage has not been revealed. Bayonetta 3 is one of the last holdouts from the first year of Switch, but both PlatinumGames and Nintendo have repeatedly assured fans that it’s still in progress. Bayonetta fans around the world may have to wait a little longer for their next outing on Nintendo Switch, but that’s just the case to make sure the game is ready to show up again.

Bayonetta 3 is currently under development for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Gamespot / YouTube, Video Games Chronicle

