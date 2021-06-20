Microsoft Teams is getting bumper updates for the future of hybrid work





Microsoft has opened the lid on a series of upgrades for a team of collaboration platforms specially designed to support the transition to hybrid work.

In a hybrid system, employees flexibly divide their time between homes, offices, and elsewhere, but commentators expect this model to pose many logistical and practical challenges.

In anticipation of these issues, Microsoft has introduced new features to improve both synchronous and asynchronous work with the goal of creating teams on the canvas to create and maintain context before, during, and after meetings. doing.

For example, the new Fluid component allows users to create dynamic widgets (such as tables and task lists) in Teams channels so that colleagues can contribute in real time. These components can be copied to other chat threads or Outlook calendar boards without desynchronizing the data.

Fluid component of Microsoft Teams (image credit: Microsoft)

Finally, Microsoft will introduce the ability to pin certain messages to prevent them from being lost in churn, as well as the option to quote the message in an additional contextual reply.

Team meetings also benefit from the new changes, allowing attendees to collaborate on meeting notes and action lists during a session, eliminating the burden on one person’s shoulders.

At the end of the meeting, minutes and tasks are automatically imported into OneNote for you to add or do any necessary pruning.

Hybrid collaboration in a team

According to Microsoft, its central goal is to address issues that are considered the most important hybrid work challenge. This means keeping collaboration fair, even when employees are separated into homes and offices.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, believes that hybrid work is the future of work. To enable employees to succeed in a hybrid, business leaders need to rethink their organizations with new operating models of people, places, and processes. ..

Many of the new features are based on the principle that effective hybrid meetings start with designing for the person in the room. [We want to] It enhances the physical presence in the meeting room and makes it easier to see and hear for remote participants.

To this end, the company has made many changes to Teams Rooms, a version of the collaboration platform designed for meeting spaces in the office.

Later this year, Teams Rooms will receive a new front-row layout that expands the video feed of remote participants, minimizing the feeling that people who aren’t in the room are around the meeting. On the other hand, if the meeting room is equipped with two screens, the video gallery will be split into both, giving each participant more screen space.

On the other hand, with EPOS and Yealink compatible hardware, Teams Rooms can leverage voice recognition technology to identify which attendees are speaking at any time. This information is reflected in the meeting record to minimize confusion.

Finally, Microsoft has provided a hybrid-focused facelift for underutilized whiteboard applications. When the update becomes available in the second half of the summer, Teams users will be able to work on the shared digital canvas. This mimics the dynamics of face-to-face collaboration.

Hybrid work represents the greatest change in the way we work in our generation. Spataro believes that everyone has the opportunity to create a new world of better work.

When business leaders listen to their employees and what they want and make thoughtful and conscious decisions about how they move forward and embrace flexibility, we can advance the best of both worlds. I can do it.

