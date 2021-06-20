



The mobile gaming industry has witnessed a boom in the last few months, and Pokemon Go has benefited a lot from it. The game has recently experienced exponential growth and there are no signs of an immediate slowdown.

When it comes to content that is updated on a regular basis, there is little comparable to something like Pokemon Go. Something new is happening in the game almost every week. Before the start of the new month, Niantic will announce a long list of events where players can participate in the game.

Details: Pokemon GO: Why is it Deering Green? Is Pokemon and its evolution shining?

These events are a lot of fun for players as they add a great twist to the game and make it very rewarding. Remember, players also get a lot of rewards and a chance to catch some exciting Pokemon. Many new Pokemon will debut in the game through these events.

Legendary Pokemon Zerneas and Yveltal are coming to Pokemon GO soon!

How to fight another trainer in Pokemon GO’s Great League

This month, a new special study known as the Seven Colors of Shadows has begun. Players have a lot of time to complete the task as it starts on June 17th and lasts until September 1st.

The study has multiple steps, which, of course, takes a considerable amount of time. However, one of the steps requires a little attention and the player faces some problems in completing the task. In step 3, the player has to fight another trainer in the Great League. This will reward Charged TM.

The problem here is that the Great League is not currently available in the game. Therefore, it is not yet possible to compete with other trainers in the Great League. There have been some reports that players have fought and completed their tasks in any league, but that didn’t work for everyone there.

If you really belong to the latter section, you have to wait until the Great League arrives in the game. The Great League will return to the game on July 12th, so you don’t have to wait a lot to complete this task!

