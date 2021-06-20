The game pass is huge because people value quantity over quality





Is the Game Pass really invincible? (Photo: Microsoft)

One reader agrees that Microsoft has won the E3 2021, but the game it represents has nothing to do with the value offered by the Xbox Game Pass.

I saw the Microsoft E3 showcase last weekend and brought back the impression that they were trying to win this generation. Id could go further, suggesting that they continue to dominate the entire video gaming industry, and sooner or later shut down Sony. I wouldn’t say this as an Xbox fan, but as someone who isn’t interested in what they’ve shown and isn’t going to buy an Xbox console right away. But my personal preference is not now that Microsoft has found the secret to success in games: the value of money, and recognizes that it has nothing to do with it.

I’ve seen a lot of people classify Microsoft as having an unfair advantage because it’s a very wealthy company, and it’s ridiculous to use it, but Sony doesn’t, and There is no doubt that there will be great advantages in the future. Since everything is fair in love and console warfare, Microsoft is only using its benefits in the wisest way possible, and I haven’t really seen a way around it.

What I’m more worried about is how predictable and unimaginable all games are so far. Halo and Forza Horizon are very well-known entities, and everything else seems to be mostly first-person Western role-player and multiplayer games. I don’t know what Microsoft meant by being the most diverse first-party lineup to date, but from a genre and country of origin perspective, it’s rarely less diverse.

I’m stupid, but I imagined it might be when E3 finally announced a Japanese first-party studio, but no, nothing. (I think I’ve had it since I bought Bethesda, but that’s essentially a coincidence.) I haven’t had a relationship with Japan yet, and I haven’t even tried to build a studio from Europe, South America, or anywhere else. I don’t think Microsoft considers this a problem. If you haven’t dealt with it yet, there’s no reason to think so.

So we have a pretty clear pair of choices: Microsoft is a much less interesting first-party game and game pass compared to Sony, and their acclaimed monopoly that costs 70. , Microsoft. It’s as good as most (but not all) of Sony’s first-party games, but as soon as you buy three or four, you’ll see how good the Game Pass is.

I hate this. It reduces the game to a matter of quantity vs. quality, and most people are always trying to choose quantity. There’s no single argument about Xbox over Sony that doesn’t include being of better value. Very few people choose the Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5 for its exclusive quality, and for good reason.

Best of all, there are no exclusive Xbox Series X products yet. So, even if Halo Infinite isn’t as bad as it looks, or Starfield can be radically different, I like it at its best, hoping it’s as expected. Bethesda hasn’t shown anything yet, so about what it is.

Microsoft wins because of the large amount of content it can offer at a reasonable price. I think it’s natural for Sony to think that it can compete solely on the quality of the game. God of War and War Company. Good, but not so good.

This makes me sad, but Sony still has no choice but to create its own game pass. I haven’t seen their long-term future. Nintendo is doing its own thing and always has it, but I think Sony’s products are very similar to Microsoft and that’s why it’s destined.

So Microsoft may not have had a particularly exciting E3, but I don’t think it’s a problem. In fact, I don’t think it matters anything to them other than keeping the Game Pass at the right value. As a result, you spend significantly less to get more games than your PlayStation.

Reader Cerberus

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can send your own 500-600 word reader function at any time. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Xbox Design Lab Brings Custom Controllers to Xbox Series X and S

Details: Xbox Series X games like Starfield work on Xbox One using cloud streaming

Details: Xbox won E3 2021, but the only loser was the show itself

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos