FINAL FANTASY should respect Yoshitaka Amano’s art style





Despite being the man who brought Final Fantasy to life, the series has not yet reflected Yoshitaka Amano’s style, and it’s time to change it.

Yoshitaka Amano is one of the most important names in video game art. Amano’s decades-old career products, best known for their characters and concept designs in the FINAL FANTASY series, are world-renowned for their unique and dreamlike quality. His work is as symbolic as Square Enix’s flagship franchise magic and Moogle, and is one of the series’ greatest attractions, especially the oldest entry.

However, despite the positive appreciation for Amano’s art, the mainline Final Fantasy game didn’t really reflect his work. From the beginning of the series, there was always a clear visual disconnect between what Amano drew and what the developers could express on the screen. This made sense in the 90’s, but times have changed and graphics are better than ever. Still, for all these advances, noFinal Fantasytruly looks like Amano’s work has come back to life-and it’s time to change.

Despite his major resignation as a Final Fantasy character designer, Yoshitaka Amano is arguably the most distinctive artist in the series to date. His work is fantastic, sometimes interpretive, and luxurious in the best possible way. It’s a knight in black, a long-bearded wizard, and a beautiful maiden in power, emphasizing half of the franchise’s title, “Fantasy.” It’s hard to say realistic, but that’s why it stands out so much, especially in an era when the series is incorporating photorealism into its core games.

This doesn’t mean that things like Tetsuya Nomura and other artists who took over the character design of the series are bad for their work-far away from it. It’s them who set the visual direction of the series from the late 90’s, as these creators have their own charm and clearly gain a significant share of the fans. However, despite being the first name in FINAL FANTASY ART, Amano has never been given the same honor. Not only is the new game away from his style, but the title remakes he worked on are more faithful to the original sprite than his concept painting.

It makes some sense for the masters there to keep their originals faithful. Fandom’s mixed reception of iOS remake changes proves that old sprites are still loved. Changing them again would probably be controversial, even to honor Amano. That’s why Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster looks like its predecessor. Still, this does not explain why Amano’s work potential is still being ignored over a long period of time.

While Final Fantasy games consistently perform well in a critical and commercial way, all their successes can’t hide the fact that they’re not as visually unique as they once were. Every step towards realism keeps the series away from its magical origin and instead chooses a more sophisticated artistic tone. This makes sense in urban fantasy games like FFXV and FFVII Remake, but deliberately evokes technologies that are much closer to the real world, but much less in titles like Final Fantasy Origin. I will.

In fact, Originis definitely missed Square Enix’s greatest chance of Amano-style games. In addition to returning the player to the settings he drew, his Eldritch-looking Fiend and Garland’s horrifyingly inhuman “Cloudsea Djinn” design fits perfectly into the darker, more horror-adjacent Final Fantasy game. It may be. Instead, Origin throws a photo-realistic character into a dark temple. The result is a gloomy color palette and flashy effects that look good by AAA video game standards, but the lack of visual cohesion and creativity makes the game surprisingly unstimulating.

Originstill has time to redeem itself, but its unimpressive first show only shows the need for a final fantasy game that truly represents Amano’s work. There have been some attempts to bring his character to life with Square Enix’s current graphic style, but the combination of real humans and his fantastic outfits never looked natural.

More appropriate is to style the entire game like Amano’s paintings, creating an aesthetic that is more like a wolf than any of the modern FINAL FANTASY games. Such things can be gambling, especially after many years of realistic titles, but Amano’s importance and the stunning beauty of his work are worth putting ita at risk.

