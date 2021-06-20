AC Valhalla’s Eivor may age with each leak as players progress through the DLC





Assassin’s Creed: Artwork by Valhalla concept artists may indicate that older Aber may be involved in future Valhalla DLC.

A tweet from AC: Landmark shows the artwork of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s concept artist, aged by female Eivor. This indicates that aging Eivor may be involved in future Valhalla DLC. This is unconfirmed, but it’s not the first time Ubisoft has included an elderly playable assassin in the game’s DLC. This could also be the artwork from the beginning of the game’s development, where the developers were trying to determine the age at which Eivor was created in the base game. Anyway, the possibility of another aging assassin DLC is exciting.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhara occurs when the Vikings invade England between 872 and 878 AD. Gamers play as Eivor. Eivor can be male or female without any changes related to the story. Eivor, along with his adopted brother Sigurd, sets sail for England to establish a new home and kingdom for the Vikings of the clan away from Norway and the king’s rule. In the current story, the player controls Leila Hassan, a returning character who is trying to stop the destruction of the Earth while away from other assassin teams after what happened at the end of the previous game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. .. The game was released on all consoles in November 2020.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Assassin’s Creed: All games ranked by storytelling ability

In the post, you can see 3 photos of Eivor of the woman (via AC: Landmark / Twitter). The first is a picture of Eivor in the elderly, and the second and third show Eivor in the base game (left) and the elderly (right) side by side. The second image is from the neck to the top, and the third image shows her full body armor. The main difference is that her face is not very smooth and has wrinkles, healed wounds and lines (like crow’s feet). These images are by concept artist Daniel Atanasov and are very similar to the female Eivor in the game. There is no photo of the male version of Eivor, but it can be inferred that he will age in a similar way.

Players liked Ezio, the main character of classic Assassin’s Creed, because his character growth was seen in three games (Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations). He also received a mini-movie and asked his fans to see how Ezio’s life ended. The last game in which we could see what the assassins were like as players grew older was Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Jack the Ripper DLC. Players could see the passage of time with Bayek at Assassin’s Creed Origins, but that wasn’t the view of posterity DLC or his character. With Eivor visibly aging and including DLC ​​that occurs later in life, Ubisoft can continue its efforts to shift the beloved side of AC from old to new.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhara did a lot right. Of course, there are some bugs, issues and concerns, but overall, it’s in line with Ubisoft’s first pledge to bring back the hidden blades and original gameplay that fans love, and a new mechanic. Players are having fun with the new installments. Ubisoft is working hard to make today’s story more enjoyable and relevant. If this leak is true and Ubisoft is creating DLC ​​with the old Eivor, the company will not only provide a more complete story of this assassin, but will also reflect the story structure of the old game.

Next: Why the first assassin’s beliefs are better than you remember

Source: AC: Landmark / Twitter

Ratchet & Crank Player Finds Homage to Former Insomnia Developer

About the author Jennifer Lareau-Gee (19 articles published)

Jennifer is a game news writer for Screen Rant. When she was young, she started playing video games with her grandpa in an old Atari. Since then, I have been in a lifelong relationship. Jennifer is based in Michigan and lives with her husband and his dog, Booker Dewitt.

Other works by Jennifer Lareau-Gee

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos