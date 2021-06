Ronnie O’Sullivan exchanges snooker cues for brushes during a painting session with art legend Damien Hirst

Ronnie O’Sullivan goes into color during a painting session with art legend Damien Hirst.

45-year-old Ronnie replaced the snooker cue with a brush and tapped his pockets, sleeves and trousers.

Four

Ronnie O’Sullivan finds himself enjoying studio time with art legend Damien Hirst Credit: BackGrid

He and Damian, 56, were found taking a break at an artist studio in Hammersmith, western London.

One source said: It was great to see two fields of maestro in the same frame.

Ronnie talked about how fun it is to relax in a pot of paint.

And he describes his work with fellow Damian, who is famous for spot-painting barium in 2000:

He will ask: “What do you think about it?” I say I like it and he replies: “If you like it, that’s enough.” Painting with him I love to draw. Its very therapeutic. What do we draw? From what to what.

It’s great to be around Damian and see what he’s doing. He is amazing.

Four

Four

Away from the snooker table, Ronnie talked about how he enjoys relaxing in a pot of paint Credit: PA: Press Association

He is watching over me in my world and in that wonderful world. It’s great when I see him and what he’s doing.

“He likes bangs, bangs, bangs with ideas. He’s on another level. When he does it, it looks very good.

Maybe Damian can give him a big break in the art world.

Four

Damien is famous for his spot painting gallery since 2000 Credit: Damien Hirst Among the most expensive hotel rooms in the world-guests have a private pool overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, a 13-seat bar, and their own Damien Pay Hirst 75k or more per night Art Gallery

