What the ability of Barorant’s new agent KAYO brings to the battle





Riot Games recently announced the latest Valorant agent, the robot fighter KAY / O. This agent provides an ability kit focused on combat control.

Riot Games has revealed KAY / O, Valorant’s latest agent. This agent is like a sensational practice bot. Probably to get the player’s time reward in the range. He is the 17th agent to join the Valorantand cast and will bring some abilities that could rock the current gameplay meta next season. Some of these are similar to the capabilities of existing agent kits, but KAY / O adds its own twist to ensure its own unique set of capabilities.

Valorant’s KAY / O has released a trailer show that mixes cutscenes and gameplay. In the very “Dormammu, I came to negotiate” action sequence, KAY / O can be seen adapting to his various deaths against hostile agents. His backstory seems to include a world ruined by the radiants, emphasizing that his mission is to curb their abilities. The KAY / O kit’s abilities only reinforce this mission command as he works to control the battlefield.

KAY / O’s E ability is Zero / Point, which allows you to throw a restraining knife that pierces the first hit surface. After a short period of time, it explodes and suppresses agents trapped in the blast radius. It’s unclear if zero / points will affect friendly agents, but KAY / O players should be careful given that friendly flash bangs from other kits can blind teammates. You have to pay. The Q function of KAY / O is called flash / drive, and it functions as a flash bang that allows you to cook early by right-clicking and shorten the activation time. Similar to fellow Valorant Agent Sky’s flash van, KAY / O’s flash / drive gives players more control over the explosion to prevent friendly blinds. Unfortunately, KAY / O is still adding yet another flash feature to the game. This is what the Valorant community isn’t so excited about.

Death is not the end of Barorant’s KAY / O

The ability of KAY / O’SC is Frag / Ment. This is another projectile aimed at pushing enemy agents out of critical positions. As the name implies, Frag / Ment is a flag grenade that sticks to the floor and explodes in the frenzy of an explosion. The closer the player is to the center of the explosion, the more damage will be dealt. This ability is essential for locking down areas of interest, clearing enemies from high ground, and clearing corners for teammates to move safely forward. KAY / O is not the first agent equipped with a grenade. This is because both Valorant’s Raze and Killjoy have versions of the damaging projectiles or traps that are available as well. It is not yet known if these three agents will act as counters to each other or simply create another explosive team structure.

KAY / O’s final ability describes a “down” condition that a brave mechanic leaked a few months ago. His ultimate ability is called Null / CMD. When activated, KAY / O will overload and emit energy pulses around the body. Enemies attacked by these pulses will have their abilities suppressed for a short period of time. Perhaps the biggest attraction of Null / CMD is that teammates can revive KAY / O if they are defeated under overload. This requires monitoring the overloaded KAY / O corpse for some time and effectively occupies members (or more) of the enemy team until the Null / CMD timer expires.

KAY / O doesn’t seem to be disappointed as the 17th Valorant agent, with a unique twist while taking advantage of the familiar mechanics. By doing this, KAY / O guarantees his independence from the rest of the cast, but can still introduce changes to the meta. KAY / O will be available on June 22nd as part of Valorant’s Episode 3, Act 1.

