Need a new PC?Dell also has “Prime Day” deals





(Alienware Aurora R10)

Amazon Prime Day is about to begin, but if you’re looking to get a computer, Dell has plenty of deals available.

Compared to Amazon, Dell focuses on its own line of laptops and desktop PCs such as the XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware series, as well as a catalog of professional and gaming monitors. Last year, laptops sold out quickly from Amazon on Prime Day, so Dell may be a better way to find discounted laptops. Also, Dell sales on desktop computers tend to outperform Amazon sales.

We will update this page as more transactions are started. In the meantime, here are some of the discounts currently available. Don’t hesitate to buy and upgrade your PC, as many of these computers tend to sell out quickly, especially for door buster deals and discounts from coupon codes.

Deals Dell Vostro 15 7500 Intel i7 GTX 1650 Ti 15.6 “Desktop $ 1,129.00 (Price $ 2,070) Dell New Vostro 15 5502 Intel i7 15.6 inch Laptop with 512GB SSD $ 849.00 (Price $ 1,541.32) Dell G15 Intel i7 15.6 Inch 1080p 120Hz Laptop RTX3060, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, $ 1,149.99 ($ ​​1,399.99) Dell Vostro 3888 Intel i5 Compact Desktop, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, $ 549.00 ($ 998.57) Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 Desktop, RTX 2060 SUPER, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD $ 1,499.99 (list price $ 1,869.99) Dell S2721HN 27 inch 1080p 75Hz IPS monitor $ 129.99 (list price $ 259.99) Alienware AW2521HFL 24.5 inch 1080p 240Hz 1ms IPS gaming monitor $ 269.99 (list price $ 509.99) Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor $ 299.99 (Price $ 489.99) Laptop Desktop PC Game PC Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen7 Desktop RTX2060 SUPER, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD $ 1,499.99 (Price $ 1,869.99) Dell G15 Intel i7 15.6 inch 1080p 120Hz Laptop RTX 3060, 512GB Equipped with SSD, 16 GB RAM $ 1,149.99 (list price $ 1,399.99) Dell G3 15 Intel i7 GTX 1650 Ti 256GB SSD 15.6 “Laptop $ 749.99 (list price $ 959.99) Dell G7 15 Intel i7 15.6 inch 144Hz gaming laptop RTX2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD $ 1,149.99 (list price $ 1,609.99) Alienware m15 R4 Intel i7 15.6 inch 144Hz laptop RTX3070, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $ 1,809.99, code 50OFF699 (list price $ 2,129.99) monitor

