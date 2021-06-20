Cyberpunk 2077 is back at the PlayStation Store next week





PC release Cyberpunk 2077 Rough, but not miserable. But on the console, that’s a different story. Metacritic tells the story: The overall rating for the PC version is 86, but 57 for PlayStation 4 and 61 for Xbox One. In fact, a week after the release, it was enough to release the Sony Exile game from the PlayStation Store. Full refund. We will give it to those who purchased it there.

Since then, it has been like an albatross around the neck of CD Projekt. The studio is improving the game’s condition with fixes and patches, and in April co-CEO Adam Kiciski promised to do something about it, but we’re proud that Sony is cyberpunk. Forgive 2077 and go back to the store where there wasn’t yet any sign that it was ready to bring it.

painful. (Image credit: Metacritic)

It has changed now. Today, six months after its removal, IGN noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store. It cannot be purchased only on the wish list. CD Projekt has confirmed a full resurgence next week.

“The management committee of CD Projekt SA, which has a registered office in Warsaw, has decided at Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store, which will come into effect on June 21, 2021. It will be announced in the regulatory announcement.

This is a very dry, all-business announcement, but it’s a big issue for CD Projekt. The latest quarterly report The company did not hesitate about the importance of returning to the PlayStation Store, stating the performance of the CD Projekt Red division: It relies heavily on the game sales volume set in the cyberpunk and witcher world, “says cyberpunk. Sales in 2077 will be affected by two main factors. Continuous updates and free DLC releases, and “Return Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store.”

At the end of May, Kichiski repeated his promise. He looked back at Cyberpunk 2077 and said, “I’m going to do what I promised.” The game was released six months ago, but he said almost half of the development team is still working on either the current release or the next next-generation edition.

Unfortunately, returning the Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store did not resolve the issue, and Sony warned that PS4 users may still have issues.

“Users continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition, but CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability on all platforms,” said Sony. IGN .. “SIE recommends playing titles on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

CD Projekt declined to comment further.

