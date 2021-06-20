Stranger of Paradise: FINAL FANTASY Origin is complete embarrassment





Stranger of Paradise: FINAL FANTASY Origin What did you think of it? (Photo: Square Enix)

Readers aren’t impressed with the Final Fantasy Origins game demo inspired by Square Enixs Dark Souls and encourage a major rethink.

I feel like Im isn’t the only one talking about E3’s disappointment this weekend, so I’ll add a lot in that regard, except that it’s mostly what I expected. I have no intention. It was kind of leveled because Microsoft and Nintendo were better and the rest were the worst. Instead, what I want to talk about is what I consider to be the biggest mess of the week, which was Square Enix Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins.

The GC has reviewed the demo and I can’t agree with most of the points, but I think they were too kind. I know I don’t necessarily want to put on my boots when the game is over with just the demo, but I was playing the demo and thought it was terrible. So the trailer was terrible, screaming about chaos (what percentage of people thought they knew who Square Enix was?) And Devil May Cry price cuts, but at least it was. It’s a good indicator of what the demo is.

The fact that the developers made similar games before that doesn’t mean anything to me, as I’ve never played Nioh, which many people seem to like. I don’t know if I like Nioh, but I can say I didn’t like Final Fantasy Origins (seriously, what’s the name Stranger of Paradise? I don’t know what it means. Is it Stranger in Paradise or Paradise? Is it perceptual and the hero is a stranger to it?)

The idea for the first part of the first FINAL FANTASY is great. The original didn’t have much story, so this could be added to it, and you can even set something that connects multiple games. But it doesn’t feel like FINAL FANTASY. The main character is a man called Jack, who seems to have lost his way from other games. His two teammates are completely useless to anyone, and the black man’s narration is borderline offensive. Some say Barrett was bad, but this guy is a different person.

The dialogue for everyone was terrible and I don’t think any kind of story was mentioned except for wanting to kill chaos. When it comes to gameplay, it was the lazy Dark Souls clone I could imagine. Everything looked like an Xbox 360 game, played, the route was blocked everywhere, and the average person could easily get over it, but Jack couldn’t even jump for some reason.

The monsters are completely dry and have no artificial intelligence. The range of weapons and abilities was fine, but no monsters were needed. Don’t be hunted down with just a light and heavy attack. It’s super-basic and looks like amateur time compared to a real FromSoftware game.

Worst of all, it’s all very unimaginative and boring. Dark Souls and Bloodborne are full of strange and wonderful enemies with strange abilities. Boss battles have been carefully learned and are highly regarded as one of the greatest enemies in game history. I defeated chaos in my first attempt, but all the little enemies just sit there until they telegram the attack, which is very easy to avoid.

This is the worst I’ve ever played on a PlayStation 5, and I’m not really sure if Square Enix was expecting someone to think about it. Everything from concept to implementation is as bad as possible, and I don’t think it’s working unless Square Enix completely rethinks it. If this goes down as something other than a good idea, you’ll be shocked by the bad game.

Cubby by the reader

