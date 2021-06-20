This catastrophic online attack has increased by 347%





Recent cyberattacks on the Colonial Pipeline have reinforce the importance of protecting corporate systems. Cybercriminals have launched a ransomware campaign in their pipeline, causing a rush to shut down their fuel supply lines.

The attacker broke the corporate network. Once inside, they demanded $ 5 million to encrypt important files, block operations, and restore access to legitimate owners.

These ransomware attacks aren’t new, but they’re starting to show some worrisome trends. Over the last 12 months, attacks on monetary gains and blocking access to files have increased exponentially.

Here is the inside story

There are many security threats to worry about, and cybercriminals have different goals in mind. However, ransomware has one endgame. It pulls the victim away from the hard-earned cash by requesting access to files that they already have legitimately owned.

According to a recent study by Check Point Research, ransomware outbreaks have increased dramatically in the last few months. A total of 1,115 organizations were attacked each week in May of this year, increasing to 1,210 each week by June.

(Image source: Check Point Research)

The ransomware business is booming. Ransomware has surged globally, especially in the last two months, in all major regions. CheckPoint believes this trend is being driven by a large number of new entrants to the ransomware business.

Numerical ransomware

The most lucrative industry for this type of attacker seems to be the education sector. There was a 347% increase in this sector compared to last year, whether due to lack of network security or the importance of files.

According to Checkpoint, the sectors that have seen a dramatic increase in attacks over the last 12 months include the transportation industry (186%) and the retail sector (162%).

When it comes to geography, ransomware thieves seem to like it. The United States is a major target and incidents have increased by 32% in the last six months. However, Latin America was the hardest hit in the region, experiencing a 62% increase. European companies are up 59% and Africa is up 34%.

This strategy seems to be well rewarded for cybercriminals as more businesses and organizations are attacked and eventually pay millions of ransoms. As a result, ransomware attacks disappear quickly.

Ransomware may not be the beginning of an attack, but the culmination of previous network intrusions. Malware threats such as Trickbot, Emotet, and Dridex are first injected into the network.

If not discovered by cybersecurity or network administrators, criminals use malware as an access point to launch payloads in return for money.

How to protect your device

Your daily dose of tech smart

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

