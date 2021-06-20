We think Google Workspace is “more fun” and we want individuals like you to get involved.





Last fall, the Google GSuite brand was changed to Workspace. We’ve introduced new icons and some new features that allow users to continue working from home and manage meetings, emails, calendars, and more. Today, Google announced some major changes to Workspace, including personalized plans for small businesses, an introduction to Spaces, and a new RSVP option for calendars. This will make it available to all users.

However, the workspace created for “everyone” may sound like a big change, but it’s more complicated than expected. Anyone with a Google account can switch to a Gmail, chat, or Meet workspace layout. Gmail Settings .. When you go from Hangouts to Chat, part of Gmail’s interface will be converted to updated icons, menus, and more. It’s not as spectacular as it looks like “workspaces are available to all users,” but it’s still a big change for one of the most popular services on the Web.

According to the announcement, all 3 billion accounts are now accessible. Note that there may be some modifiers in the workspace, but they are left unreferenced. For example, workspace user documents and sheet files are not counted in storage until February. , Two weeks ago my personal account expired. From now on, any Google account will have full access to the service, but paywalls may still have some benefits and benefits.

Thankfully, we know that at least one workspace feature is available to everyone. Turn your room into a space with Google Google Chat. Expected to be released this summer, the space is designed to provide a streamlined interface for working on group projects with integrated chat rooms, message pinning, moderation tools, and task assignments. I will. It looks much easier to navigate than the chat room released last year. .. It’s available to anyone who has chat enabled as Gmail as part of “Everyone’s Workspace.”

Meanwhile, Google is launching a new subscription model for individual business owners to switch to the platform. Workspace Individual is designed for users who aren’t working within a team and who offer all booking services, video conferencing, and email marketing tools within their existing Google account. For users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and Japan.

Finally, as part of today’s announcement, several updates for both Workspace and Meet will be released shortly. This includes “companion mode” for interactive control of video conferencing, a new way for RSVP to have calendar and hybrid conferencing, and Meet’s client-side encryption. .. It’s clear that Google is focusing on “getting things done” this summer, and the easiest way to do that is to make it available to those who need workspace-specific features. Is to do. ..

We think Google Workspace is “more fun” and we want individuals like you to get involved.

