Google Health has undergone a major transformation with 130 staff relocated





For years, Google has refined and perfected a healthcare department called Google Health. The team has undergone many changes over time, but is now undergoing a major overhaul in the form of a major staff reorganization. The health sector is currently making significant headcount reductions aimed at reducing staff by up to 20%.

But Google Health doesn’t fire anyone and instead reassigns it to other teams through its prolific business, so you don’t have to worry about everyone being asked to let go of Google Health. .. Currently, about 130 members have already been reassigned to other teams, including the team responsible for the search. Some have been migrated to new Fitbit units, which the company recently acquired for a whopping $ 2.1 billion. Overall, the number of people in the health sector has already dropped from 700 earlier this year to about 570.

3 sub-teams, 3 strategies

This news was first revealed by Insider through a source within Google. Another important change in health is a change in the focus of the industry, which has been streamlined towards clinical and regulatory functions. In addition, three separate teams have been set up within the department, said an email from Dr. David Feinberg, head of Google Health.

One of these subgroups will focus on clinical and related work and develop CareStudio, the main product offered by Google Health. It focuses on providing clinicians with a tool for Google search of patient health records.

The product is in pilot phase and was expanded months ago after setup began at St. Louis-based Ascension.

For Team B, we will work closely with Health AI to focus on developing software tools and other technologies to hone screening and genomic analysis in the medical field. One of the group’s main goals is to further develop the company’s diabetic neuropathic screening algorithms.

Meanwhile, the third group will work closely with the Google Fit and Fitbit clinical teams to manage and comply with regulations, fairness, and related issues.

Set Fitbit to grow

All three teams will continue to “build products for clinicians” and “conduct research to improve care.” However, we have to realize that the reorganized structure seems to lack consumer focus. No dedicated consumer health team can be found anywhere, and it raises the question of how accurately Google wants to compete with things like Amazon and Apple.

However, at the same time, the company has moved some of its top officials to Fitbit. This may suggest that they want to grow new units and take over aspects of commercial services.

