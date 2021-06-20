The outbreak of small COVID-19 continues to plague Australia





File photo: Medical professionals will be tested at the Bondi Beach Drive-Through Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Testing Center on June 17, 2021 after a new positive case occurs in Sydney, Australia.Reuters / Lauren Elliott

June 20, 2021

Lydia Kelly

Melbourne, Queensland, Australia (Reuters) recorded one local coronavirus infection on Sunday. This is the latest series of small outbreaks that have plagued the country in recent months.

The Queensland proceedings in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, increased the number of highly infectious delta mutant clusters by 2-9 and extended masking rules to health authorities. prompt.

“This strain, which is becoming the predominant strain, is more contagious and more prevalent than other strains. At this stage, we want to avoid the spread of the event,” said New South Wales. I will. Gladys Beregikrian said.

Australia has been very successful in controlling the coronavirus epidemic through rapid border closures, social distance rules, and high community compliance against them, with more than 30,300 cases and 910 COVID-19 cases. I will. Death was reported.

However, the country is struggling to deploy vaccinations, and the state has been plagued by small outbreaks in recent months, controlled by rapid contact tracing, quarantine of thousands at a time, or sudden blockages. It is impossible. Prevent it from spreading.

Victoria, which was first discovered in India earlier this month and fought a small outbreak of the Delta variant that hard-locked 5 million people in two weeks, did not record a new case after Sunday’s infection. it was. The day before that.

South Australia joined Queensland on Sunday, banning travelers in the eastern suburbs affected by Sydney, New South Wales.

Arrivals from that state to Western Australia should be tested upon arrival at the pop-up test clinic at Perth Airport and self-quarantined until a negative result is returned.

According to government data, only about 4% of Australia’s 20 million adult population is fully vaccinated and at least about 25% are first dosed.

(Report by Lydia Kelly, edited by William Mallard)

