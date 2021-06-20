Hidden Features of iOS 15 11 Changes to Make Your iPhone Better





iOS 15 is a big update and there is an endless list of iOS 15’s best features to prove it. Upcoming iPhone software updates set a significant stage time at Apple’s WWDC 2021 event. You can also find a lot of documentation on the changes made to the iPhone on Apple’s website.

Given everything that’s happening in iOS 15, it’s understandable that some features may have missed your attention. We also believe that while not all changes are as important as SharePlay for FaceTime, retooled notifications, or overhauled Safari browsers, they will improve the overall experience of iOS 15.

The public beta of iOS 15 hasn’t been released yet, but with the beta for developers released, you have the opportunity to dig deeper into iOS 15. We created a list by comparing the findings with Apple’s feature list.Of important enhancements and improvements that you probably didn’t notice at first

Before the public beta was released in July and iOS 15 is fully released this fall, here are some lesser-known features of iOS 15.

iOS 15: Siri can share things

Every iOS update gives Siri new power. This time, Apple seems to have come up with an impressive update to its digital assistant, at least on paper. We’ve already talked about how Siri speeds up thanks to audio processing on the device (at least if you’re using an iPhone XR or later), but the shuffle-lost Siri improvements are photos. It is a function to share. Web pages, news articles, and more.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Let’s say you’re looking at a photo. Asking Siri on iOS 14 to share with your contacts apologizes for how it goes beyond the current capabilities of the Digital Assistant. However, Siri on iOS 15 can share the image without any problem, even if it recognizes which contact you intended.

Also, in iOS 15, if you ask Siri to share something that you can’t share on your iPhone screen, the assistant will suggest taking a screenshot and sending it instead.

iOS 15: Apple ID Recovery

When Apple started selling songs through iTunes, it came up with the idea of ​​an Apple ID and how to implement digital rights management so that only you (and a few authorized guests) can play your iTunes purchases. I needed it. Since then, Apple IDs have grown to cover all Apple services, and if you lose access to your password or account, you’ll need to use the correct jargon.

iOS 15 addresses this issue by allowing trusted friends and family to be designated as account recovery contacts. That way, if you lose access to your Apple ID, you can tap one of those contacts to simplify the recovery process.

As a related move, Apple can also specify legacy contacts for Apple IDs. These contacts will give you access to your Apple account the next time you move on, so you don’t have to worry about subscribing to Apple News and Apple Fitness.

iOS 15: 5G performance improvements

(Image credit: Future)

This is only of interest to those who have an iPhone 12 model or iPhone 13 device that will be released in the fall as it will be 5G capable, but Apple says it will enhance some system features and embedded apps to connect. Increasingly 5G networks will be faster. As a result, iCloud backup time has been improved, streaming from Apple TV and Apple Music (and possibly third-party apps) has been improved, iCloud Photo syncs faster, and Apple News Plus articles can be downloaded quickly offline. Will be.

iOS 15: Improved accessibility

Accessibility changes are most often overlooked in iOS updates. This is unfortunate because these accessibility adjustments often make the iPhone easier for everyone to use.

iOS 15 boasts many accessibility extensions, but so far my favorite is the ability to customize the display and text size settings for each app. This feature allows you to do what the label says, magnify the text in one app and leave it the same in the other. Another improvement that is useful for visually impaired users is that you can move your finger over the photo to locate the person with respect to other objects in the image.

iOS 15: Find My Devices even if the device is turned off

It’s not particularly news that Apple’s Find My app can track the location of Apple devices when connected to the network, which is one of the main reasons the app exists. But the trick only worked with apps that were turned on.

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 15 extends Find My’s location capabilities by including devices that are turned off in Find My. (Perhaps this means getting the last known location on the device, but when the iOS 15 public beta arrives, we’ll know exactly what Apple has in mind.) According to Apple. , Extensions can track your device even if you run out of battery or a thief shuts down your device.

In addition, Find My can still find your device even after another feature aimed at preventing the resale of the stolen Apple device has been erased. Therefore, the Hello screen for such devices indicates that the device is locked and can be placed.

iOS 15: FaceTime Mute Alert

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has spent a lot of time discussing FaceTime changes, including spatial audio and new grid views, in addition to the SharePlay features mentioned above, but it’s not as flashy, but useful enhancements push onlookers. I was killed. For example, Apple’s video chat app has a mute alert that tells you if you’re trying to speak and no one can hear you. You have the option to tap that alert to simplify the unmute process.

Yes, this is a feature offered by other video chat apps, and if you do something refreshing, the morning meeting won’t go through when Google Meet tells you it’s muted. However, it’s still a necessary addition to FaceTime, and the fact that alerts are tappable should make it easier to manage the entire feature.

iOS 15: Wallet now archives paths

The wallet app for iPhones with iOS 14 now includes invitations to events that attended six months ago. Previously, round-trip planes, train rides, and baseball game tickets manually cluttered your digital wallet. I deleted them.

This has changed in iOS 15 and Wallet will now automatically move expired boarding passes and event tickets to a different list. This change means that the cards, tickets and passes that are currently relevant to you are now in the front and center, eliminating the clutter. And if you like getting digital tickets as a souvenir, they are still available in another part of the wallet so you can look back on them nostalgic.

iOS 15: Spotlight searches from lock screen

I think the Spotlight tool is a quick and easy way to keep track of apps and other things stored on your iPhone. It’s also even more useful in iOS 15 as Spotlight can now search for photos. However, accessing Search means unlocking your phone and swiping down from your home screen to take additional steps if you just want to find something important.

(Image credit: Apple)

With iOS 15, you don’t have to unlock your smartphone. Swipe down on the lock screen to bring up the Spotlight search bar, which shows the usual set of recommended apps. From there, you can search for anything on your iPhone. Also, if you don’t use Face ID to unlock your device or your iPhone is unlikely to fall into someone else’s hands, Spotlight searches from the lock screen will be restricted to the web, so messages, apps, The photo will continue to be available. Only eyes.

iOS 15: Camera improvements

Apple hasn’t spent a lot of time talking about camera improvements in iOS 15. This is a mysterious omission given how important the camera’s capabilities have been in distinguishing the best phones. However, iOS 15 has some improvements to discuss, even before the inevitable camera enhancements made through the iPhone 13 model in the fall.

(Image credit: Future)

Panorama shots on iOS 15 should look great. According to Apple, if you’re using at least one of four iPhone 12 models, the geometric distortion will be improved and you’ll be able to better capture moving subjects. (Probably this feature will also work on the iPhone coming in the fall.) Panorama image noise and banding should also be reduced.

When capturing QuickTake video on iOS 15, you can swipe up and down to control the zoom. However, this is one of the features that requires an iPhone with an A12 Bionic chip or later.

iOS 15: New face-to-face view of translations

iOS 14 introduced a translation app on the iPhone. One of its best features was a conversation mode that displayed two translated languages ​​side by side. This allows you to actually talk to someone, even if you speak a different language. That feature is back in iOS 15 and there are other display options that make such conversations feel more natural.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

As you can see in the screenshot above, the translation was limited to the landscape view of iOS 14, but iOS 15 adds face-to-face mode. The part of the screen facing you shows English statements and translations from 10 other languages. The other half of the screen turns it over so others can see what you’re saying more easily.

iOS 15: Use temporary iCloud storage to set up your iPhone

This is a feature that is only useful when setting up a new iPhone, but if you have valuable iCloud storage available, you’ll love it. With iOS 15, you can use iCloud backups to move your data to your new iPhone or iPad and get as much temporary storage as you need to make temporary backups.

Additional storage is free and lasts up to 3 weeks.

iOS 15 outlook

I just scratched the surface of the overlooked iOS 15 changes. This includes an easy way to save photos in your messages, interactive notes in the Photos app, and the ability to skip silence in the Voice Memos app on iOS 15. And that’s a feature we know as we spend more time in iOS 15 Beta, looking for previously hidden extensions and improvements.

