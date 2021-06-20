Burnout Ford Mustang hits Paul





The Ford Mustang has a history of crashing more regularly during stunts than most other pony cars. And in yet another such case, Mustang’s pony ended up in a disappointing state while performing burnout in the United States. The black Ford car hit the pole head-on.

In the footage of the incident, the Ford Mustang appears to be trying to perform a burnout while the smoke from the exhaust fills the scene. The driver seems to be quite confident in his skill in performing stunts, but the results are not what he expected from it.

Burnout is a fairly normal stunt, but the driver speeds up and the tail is kicked out quickly. The driver has no control over this, so the car jumps off the road, slides through the grass, and hits a utility pole head-on. The video also shows the driver in despair and raising his hand immediately after the crash.

It’s unclear how much damage the vehicle has suffered, but the front end seems to be crushed and the hood is badly bent. Mustang certainly needs to be repaired and can result in high bills, but thankfully there was no injury from this incident.

The Mustang is often part of a stunt crash, and in one of the viral videos posted online last year, a pony car slips off a muddy surface while trying to run a donut. Apparently, the person holding the steering wheel did not take the usual precautions of locking the door or wearing a seatbelt. As a result, the Ford Mustang door was opened and he collapsed. It all looked as if the Ford Mustang had disgustedly thrown the driver away.

