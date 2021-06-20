Why Emirati’s Young Women Need to Encourage Trunk Subjects





Disruptive technology is changing the way we plan for the future. As the United Arab Emirates becomes a knowledge economy, jobs will soon lead to even greater careers focused on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, the so-called core subjects. The World Economic Forum’s 2020 Future Jobs Report highlights that new jobs will be reserved for data analysts and scientists, software and application developers over the next five years.

The United Arab Emirates government foresaw the importance of focusing on innovation, exploring it and providing young people with the opportunity to contribute to economic diversification. I am also grateful to my family for encouraging me to pursue my passion. My dad was an engineer and my mother was studying IT, so I was always surrounded by conversations like this.

But despite the great efforts of families, governments, educators and major employers, we need to do more to encourage young people to continue to engage in science and technology. .. Children under the age of 5 can show signs of analytic thinking, and we need to develop this skill early on.

The question is how to keep young people from losing interest. How can you encourage them to continue to embrace innovative thinking? I believe it is important to show them the results of their work.

Children can show signs of analytic thinking, and we need to develop this skill early

I learned to invent with a purpose. For example, when I visited Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, I noticed that children with cancer could not attend school. This led to the invention of the smart teleporter. This is a robot that goes to school on behalf of students and records classes as well as distance learning.

The government, like organizations such as the Mubadara Investment Company, continues to develop Emirati’s talents and prepares to pursue careers in key subjects, which are essentially components of economic diversification.

The Abu Dhabi government has instilled the importance of innovation in young people through initiatives such as Hub71, a platform that attracts foreign talent, and the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Junior Caregiver Program, which helps raise awareness of healthcare careers. I did. Meanwhile, companies such as Emirates Global Aluminum are funding student research. Leveraging these resources will enable emerging market talent to lead the entire innovative sector in line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 Economic Vision.

Fatima Al Kaabi is posing with a robot as part of a project she worked on at an event hosted by Expo 2020.Handouts

The United Arab Emirates is increasingly focusing on how innovation is changing the way we live and operate, in addition to strengthening our efforts to prepare young people for tomorrow’s world. .. This is one of the touchpoints of investing in innovation, a research documentary in Mubadalas. The future is here. We were able to host with prominent speakers such as Sultan Al-Javert, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Wald Almo Carab Almhaili. , Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mbadaras.

This documentary details Mubadalas’ efforts in parallel with national leadership and global partners to position the United Arab Emirates as a hub for strengthening the global innovation ecosystem.

Through this experience, I sought to clarify the challenges facing these industries and how they are navigating. This was done by interviewing Mubadalas partners, including Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes, principal investor spokeswoman for Waymo, an American autonomous driving technology development company. Ms Lloyd-Jukes described the machine learning application used to build Waymos self-driving cars. We also told Silver Lake Managing Director Mark Gillett how large technology investments, how businesses identify businesses and technologies, and disruptive technologies such as AI and cloud computing continue to change the way we work. I talked about what you are doing.

Obviously, by inventing with a purpose, the younger generation will have big dreams. For example, the UAE is preparing to send the first Arab female astronaut into space. This is a perfect example of moving a needle not just to reach a historic milestone, but to open the door for everyone to realize their dreams.

Reem Al Marzouqi watched a video of an armless pilot in the US Air Force in 2008. After learning that this pilot could fly but not drive, she decided to build a car that only needed to use her feet. Seen here with an “innovator” in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2013. LeeHoagland / The National

Many young Emirati women are leading the way. Reem Al Marzouqi is the inventor and engineer of a one-legged car and an interactive robot for children with autism spectrum disorders. Roudha bin Baher was the only female engineer to participate in the world’s skill contests in the refrigeration and air conditioning category. She also launched a mentoring program with Danfos Engineering to promote women’s representation in the field.

These are just a few of the role models that have led me to some of the obstacles women usually encounter.

Even with all these remarkable achievements, there are still global challenges that must and can be overcome.

Whether international leaders implement initiatives throughout schools, or tech companies establish programs to provide school children with tools to discover these areas, the global community needs to do more. There is.

By continuing to invest in innovation and providing these resources to the younger generation, young Emiratis paves the way for future technology stars.

The documentary will be published on the Mubadara website on June 23rd. For more information, please visit mubadala.com.

Fatima Al Kaabi is an award-winning student recognized as the youngest Emirati inventor in 2015. She is currently studying computer engineering at Virginia Tech.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos