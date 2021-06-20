Brand launches a heartwarming pandemic-themed campaign





New Delhi: To celebrate International Father’s Day, which takes place on the third Sunday of June each year, brands in different categories have devised a heartwarming pandemic-themed campaign.

For example, cooking oil brand Dara subtly conveys his father’s love for his newly adopted daughter in a special Father’s Day digital film.

An emotional campaign created by advertising agency DDB Budra North gives a bigger message to future parents to go to adoption of children who have lost their parents in the crisis of covid-19 and are still stuck. Will give.

We all make a difference for a better future for children who have lost their parents in a pandemic by going forward, adopting their parents under established regulations and giving them the right environment. is needed. Through this film, we aim to support the cause and inspire generations who can make that change in our society, “said a Mother Daily spokesman.

Meanwhile, Louis Philippe, a menswear brand owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, emphasizes father-son ties and how pandemics have led to a reversal of roles and children have become father-rearing caretakers. ..

In a 60-second campaign titled #ThanksDad, we thank young professionals for everything they did to raise their father properly, expressing their view of caring for their father during these difficult times. ..

Farida Kaliyadan, Chief Operating Officer of Louis Philippe, could have a more important time to provide maximum attention and emotional support to the men who have guaranteed the best in our lives. Said not. Therefore, in the #ThanksDad campaign, Louis Philippe recognizes the younger generation for their father’s lifelong efforts and encourages them to promise their well-being, especially during these uncertain times, “she added.

The IDFC Mutual Fund Father’s Day campaign, created by Hotstuff Advertising to address the issue of pandemic-related misinformation, shows how fathers make their children make the right decisions and take responsibility in their lives. Emphasizes whether to support. Animated videos keep the pandemic theme, how fathers stop their daughters from watching sensational news, read forwarded messages, exercise during blockages, and plan financial goals for life. Indicates whether to support.

Responsible investment is essential. Jignesh Dawda, Vice President (Marketing) of the IDFC Mutual Fund, said:

Meanwhile, the Father’s Day special media campaign “Turn It Around” by TVS Srichakra Limited, a motorcycle and tricycle tire company, responded to the simple yet contextual situation children are currently experiencing for the second wave of the pandemic. Take the situation. The movie shows how a father takes a drive and changes the mood of a young daughter who is experiencing blockage boredom.

The insights gained for our Father’s Day campaign are highly relevant to today’s toddler fathers. The simple act of riding a motorcycle revives the bond between father and daughter. #TurnItAround is about how fathers were able to get involved in children’s faces and bring smiles, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, “TVS Srichakra Limited’s Sales and Marketing Officer. Executive Vice President P. Madhavan said.

