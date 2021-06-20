Breath of the wild away from Nintendo’s Majora mask 2





An interview with Nintendo’s Bill Trinen reveals that the Breath of the Wild sequel is a “unique game,” despite a comparison with Majora’s mask.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may give off an eerie atmosphere similar to the Majorus Mask, but Biltrinen states that it is a unique game separate from the Majorus Mask. The Majorus Mask has always stood out as the title of Zelda because of its unique theme and ominous atmosphere. Until now, other Zelda titles have not been reproduced.

The Legend of Zelda: Majorus Mask may not have been as critically admired as Ocarina of Time, but in some respects it stands out from its predecessor. The NPC has many of the same designs as Ocarina of Time, but with the dark tones the game offers, everyone could see them suffering at the end of the world, so the Majorus Mask was among the Zelda fans. It became a cult classic. Both trailers of Breath of the Wild give off a similar eerie atmosphere comparable to the Majorus Mask. Also, thanks to the status of the next game as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, fans will remember the old title.

In an interview with IGN, Product Marketing Manager Biltrinen responded to a statement comparing Breath of the Wild 2 with Majora’s masks. Bill said it’s easy to compare given the nature of the game, but made it clear that Breath of the Wild 2 is a unique game. He goes on to say that as we start showing a little more of the game in the coming months to next year or so, it will be a little more clear where the game stands on its own and what makes it. I continued to think that it is very unique.

Some shots of Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay presented at this year’s E3 revealed some of the new additions to the sequel. Several new items and abilities have been shown, including what the link looks like in another version of the stasis that reverses time, and the item that allows the link to swim in the wall. However, due to spoilers, the title of the game has not yet been revealed. Breath of the Wild 2 is also compared to The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, which features a shot of Link gliding through the sky with a paraglider. Like the Majorus Mask, it seems to use the same aspects as the previous work.

The exact nature of Breath of the Wild 2 is still unknown, even when you first see this year’s E3 gameplay footage. However, just as the first Breath of the Wild adopted the same open-world concept as the original The Legend of Zelda, it incorporates some aspects from past Zelda titles to create its own identity. It seems. The sequel may be working the same way, in which case it could make the Breath of the Wild sequel even more special than the first one.

