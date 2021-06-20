Top 5 things you probably didn’t know about Minecraft glow squid





The glow squid, recently added to the game in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, is already one of Minecraft’s most beloved mobs.

Based on the original Minecraft squid, glow squid is a brighter, bluer, and arguably a better version of the mob. They can be found in any body of water below sea level, classified as Y level 63. Glow squid, unlike standard squid, also emits beautiful glow particles. However, apart from its appearance, glow squid works in a very similar way to the original mob.

In addition to all this, Glow Squid is Minecraft’s unique mob for several different reasons. Below is a list of some interesting facts that Minecraft players may not have known about glow squid.

Five interesting facts about glow squid in Minecraft 5) Images of Glow incsacs via Minecraft

Glow squid drops a glow ink bag in the same way that a normal squid drops when it is killed. You can use the glow ink bag to create a glow item frame. This is a new kind of item frame that emits light behind the item after it has been placed.

In addition, you can use the glow ink bag to make the signature text glow. This makes the word visually pop and can catch the attention of other players. Doing this gives players a whole new achievement called Glow and Behold!

4) Image of light in the dark by Minecraft

Glow squid naturally emits light. That is why the word “glow” is used in its name. This feature prevents you from spawning glow squid where there is an ambient light source. In essence, glow squid can only lay eggs in waters in the presence of complete darkness.

This particular aspect of glow squid has not affected finding mobs. However, like many Minecraft players, they have already interacted with a lot of glow squids since playing the new world with the 1.17 update.

Due to its unique turquoise color, it is easy to know when the glow squid was discovered, as there are no other light sources nearby.

3) Images cannot be propagated through Reddit’s RedAdventurer 11

Don’t be fooled by cute girls. Unfortunately, there are baby squids that spawn naturally, but there is currently no way to breed squids. Fortunately, glow squid always lay eggs in groups of 2-4, so they cannot be cultivated, but if found, there will always be more than one.

It’s important to note that, like other baby mobs, baby glow squids don’t drop anything and don’t give players experience points when killed.

2) Minecraft Earth Image via Minecraft.net

Vanilla Minecraft is new, but glow squid is nothing new in the world of Minecraft.

Some Minecraft players may not be aware that the glow squid occurred in an immersive Minecraft spin-off game called Minecraft Earth. Inspired by the original game, Minecraft Earth worked like the popular game Pokemon Go.

Prior to releasing the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang voted to decide whether to add an existing spin-off mob to Minecraft. Glow Squid won and won a vote by many Minecraft players.

1) Fans’ favorite images via Minecraft

As mentioned earlier, Glow Squid won the vote added to Minecraft. This is an important feat to achieve, as few other mobs (or elements related to it) have been added to the game due to fan interest.

Players in the Minecraft community are constantly campaigning for specific updates and additions to the game. Despite constant complaints, only the other four mobs were successfully added to the game after being pushed by fans. Glow squid joins foxes, goats and phantoms in this victory.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

