Why Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to buy Google Nest speakers





As Amazon Prime Day approaches, T3 tracks the best Prime Day deals, saving you time and money searching for deals.

One of the product families known to receive some good discounts this year is the Google Nest speaker. But Amazon doesn’t sell Google Nest speakers, so how do you get them at a discounted price on the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Well, it’s not available on Amazon Prime Day sales, but it’s available from competing retailers during the same period. This is because for the past two years, Best Buy and Walmart in the US, Currys and AO.com in the UK have held their own Prime Day sales during Amazon events. Google Nest Deals – No Amazon Prime Account Required!

Based on the previous discount, I would like to save about 20%. For example, last November I bought Nest Audio for £ 69.99 on one of Currys’ sales and retailed for £ 89.99. This is a great little smart speaker that can also be paired in stereo with a second Nest Audio. You can read more about your device in the Nest Audio review.

Other Nest audio devices to watch on the alternative Prime Day sale are the Nest Hub with a 7-inch touchscreen, the Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch touchscreen, and the smaller Nest Mini, Google’s answer to the Echo Dot. is. Again, I’m looking for a 15% to 20% discount, or if it doesn’t happen, I’m waiting for Black Friday.

In fact, at the time I wrote this, the Currys Epic Deals sale event had just taken place in the UK. Below are some of the currently published Google Speaker deals. The discount matches what I’m looking for. .. I have linked my favorite deals below.

I want to save time as well as save money with new gadgets. This means you don’t want to spend hours clicking between sites looking for the best deal and worrying that you might have missed a better deal elsewhere. Fortunately, there will be T3 automatic bots. Scan the retailer’s site for the latest prices and view the best prices in a handy widget. For Google Nest speakers, these prices are just below. 👇

Today’s Deals on Google Nest Smart Speakers

Amazon Prime Day Sales in the UK

Details of T3’s Forecast Amazon Prime Day 2021 Price Cuts …

