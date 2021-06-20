With the latest Fitbit OS update, you can hear the voice response from the Google Assistant





The latest Fitbit OS releases have been rolled out to Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users can now listen to voice responses from the Google Assistant, track SpO2 levels from their wrists on the Today dashboard, and access new dial switcher features to see new celebrations.

Versa 3 users will also join Sense users to better understand their heart health with high and low heart rate notifications.

Listen to voice response from Google With this latest update, you can now receive a voice response from Google if you request to set an alarm. Google responds as follows: Done. The alarm is set tomorrow at 7am. When you ask Google how you slept, Google replies: You’ve slept a total of 8 hours and 15 minutes since yesterday. Reply is in text format, and voice replies are also displayed. (Note that voice response is optional and can be turned off).

Oxygen Saturation (SPO2) Tracking SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Level) can now be accessed from more locations. In addition to the SpO2 dial, you can now see last night’s averages and trends on your wrist Today dashboard within the Fitbit app’s Health Metrics Dashboard. When you pay for Fitbit Premium, the Health Metrics dashboard shows trends and personal ranges for the past month to help you interpret your data.

High and Low Heart Rate Notifications Versa 3 users can now use high and low heart rate notifications to better understand their heart health (or get more information). I can do it). Versa 3 now provides high and low heart rate notifications on your device. With 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, Versa 3 can detect if your heart rate exceeds a set heart rate threshold and send you notifications. If you receive a notification, you can also take a survey in the Fitbit app to get a better understanding of what’s happening.

Clock Face Switcher: Changing the dial from day to night from the gym to work, or all of the above has become easier, but it’s limited to 5 dials, so using the Fitbit app Need more access. With this new feature, you can swap dials without leaving the main screen. Simply press and hold the clock face for a few seconds to open the clock app and choose from your favorite clock faces.

New Celebration: Stay motivated all day while achieving your health and fitness goals with a new wrist celebration that continues to inspire you along the way.

What do you think if you have a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3? Are you using the Alexa or Google Assistant features? Please let us know in the comments.

