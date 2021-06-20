Facebook AI software can now uncover the origins of deepfake images





San Francisco-Facebook scientists said they have developed artificial intelligence software to not only identify “deepfake” images, but also figure out where they came from.

Deepfake is a photo, video, or audio clip that has been modified to look real using artificial intelligence, which can be misleading or completely false by professionals. I warn you that there is.

Facebook research scientists Tal Hassner and XiYin said the team worked with Michigan State University to reverse engineer images and create software to understand how and where images were created. It was.

“Our method facilitates deepfake detection and tracking in real-world settings where the deepfake image itself is often the only information that an information detector must use,” scientists said. I mentioned it in my blog post.

“This work will provide researchers and practitioners with tools to better investigate disinformation cases coordinated using deepfake and open new directions for future research.” They added.

Facebook’s new software performs deepfake over the network, looking for defects left during the manufacturing process. Scientists say they change the digital “fingerprint” of an image.

“Digital photography uses fingerprints to identify the digital camera used to create the image,” scientists say.

“Like device fingerprints, image fingerprints are a unique pattern left in the image … they can be used to identify the generative model from which the image originated.”

“Our research pushes the boundaries of understanding in the detection of deepfake,” they said.

At the end of last year, Microsoft released software to help find deepfake photos and videos, adding weapons for programs designed to combat hard-to-find images prior to the US presidential election.

The company’s Video Authenticator software analyzes each frame of an image or video for evidence of operations that may be invisible to the naked eye.

