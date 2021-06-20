Failure to follow these rules can result in your account being blocked





Battlegrounds Mobile India rules and policies have been introduced to protect the gaming environment, Krafton’s official website says.

The release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, an improved version of PUBG Mobile for India, will be announced shortly. Krafton, the Korean company behind PUBG Mobile, is making the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India available to everyone. If you are interested, you can download the game from the Google Play store and become a beta tester.

However, before beta testers download a game from the Google Play Store and start playing it, they should review the penalty standards set by Krafton for players who do not follow community policies and rules of conduct.

Battleground Mobile India’s rules and policies have been introduced to protect the gaming environment, Krafton’s official website says. “These rules of conduct aim to regulate the requirements for user behavior in a consistent manner to address the various situations that may occur in the process of delivering the game.” Read the website.

Players who do not comply with the rules and regulations of Battlegrounds Mobile India may face an extension ban, and in some cases a permanent ban. The following is a list of illegal activities and associated penalties.

Use, development, promotion, trading, or distribution of unauthorized programs or hardware devices: Permanently prohibited Investigate the use of unauthorized programs or hardware devices: Game clients, servers, game data (packets, etc.) Three-day ban change: Permanent Ban Bugs and Glitch: Permanent Ban Discrimination Act (eg Racial and Sexual Discrimination): Improper Use of Permanent Ban Languages ​​(eg Desecration or Other Offensive Words): 30 days ban Improper use of nicknames and clan names: 90 days ban (nicknames and clan names are changed without your consent) Team Killing: Permanent Ban Teaming: Permanent Ban Gameplay Interference: 30-day ban Stoking: Permanent ban Public Personal information: Permanent ban Abuse (eg manipulation of match results): Permanent ban use of other users’ accounts / Restrict account use (to protect accounts): AFK Permanent abuse (away from keyboard or idling): Permanent ban Interfering with business operations ns (eg disseminating false information, misusing customer service platforms, impersonating employees, creating and disseminating rumors , Or otherwise: Permanent Prohibition Abnormal Gameplay: Permanent Prohibition Inappropriate Advertising (eg Commercial, Abuse, etc. Without Permission): Permanent Profile Prohibition of Improper Use of Photos (Profile) Inappropriate text or images of photos, use of others’ photos, etc.): 90-day ban Abnormal payments and subscriptions: Permanent ban Open market store policy and process abuse: Permanent ban

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18th.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in the country in September 2020 due to security concerns. The game has been banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps.

