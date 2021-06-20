How long does it take for Windows 10 users to be forced to upgrade to Windows 11?





Microsoft has promised to announce the “next generation of Windows” at this week’s event, and promised to showcase the “most important updates” in 10 years. Prior to the launch event, a copy of the leaked new version of Windows was published online, displaying a new, almost unrecognizable Start menu, rounded corners throughout the software, and a new icon design.

Called Windows 11 by Leakster, Microsoft is beginning to appear ready to announce the first new operating system since 2015.

This is pretty amazing. In particular, Microsoft itself promised that Windows 10 would be the “last version of Windows.” When released in July 2015, Microsoft promised that new features and design tweaks would be introduced in Windows 10 over time, but kept the same brand and users locked access to Microsoft. Unsubscribe to the very popular Microsoft 365-like software Word, Powerpoint, OneNote and more.

But that has all changed.

What does that mean for those who have Windows 10 installed on their machine and don’t want to upgrade, as Microsoft is set to reveal new iterations of the desktop operating system in the next few days? Fortunately, Microsoft does not force you to upgrade your laptop or desktop PC software immediately. Prior to this week’s event, a Redmond-based company confirmed that Windows 10 will be supported until October 14, 2025.

This means that Microsoft will continue to publish regular updates with new features, bug fixes, and most importantly, security patches. The latter means that whenever a hacker discovers a flaw, Microsoft can quickly issue a fix to help users stay safe and continue to use Windows 10 safely. Using an unsupported operating system is dangerous because the flaws are not patched and the malware continues unabated.

Windows 7 will be available in October 2009 and will eventually be discontinued in 2020. However, some companies continue to resist upgrading to Windows 10 and pay Microsoft to receive security updates for Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 Enterprise. This service is not available to individuals. The successor, the last version released before Windows 10, Windows 8 arrived in October 2012. Support ended in January 2016.

To promote the spread of Windows 10, Microsoft has provided a free upgrade tool to anyone running an official installation of Windows 7 or Windows 8. This time, it’s unclear if users of Windows 10 on laptops, tablets, or desktops will be able to use something similar. Around.

While Windows continues to dominate the market, sales are declining. In 2020 alone, about 275 million PCs were shipped worldwide, according to research firm Gartner. However, Google’s low-priced Chromebooks with Chrome OS software based on the very popular Chrome web browser shipped about 30 million units over the same period. This corresponds to an 80% year-on-year increase. Throughout 2020, Apple shipped an estimated 22.5 million Mac computers worldwide, a 22.5% year-on-year growth.

Chrome OS, like a web browser, is updated every four weeks with new features, design tweaks, and security patches. This is exactly the same as a web browser that shares a brand name, but Apple follows a traditional software approach. We publish regular updates for security and bug fixes, but flashy new features are reserved for annual upgrades and come with a new Monica. Later this year, macOS Monterey will be able to move the mouse cursor over iPad, MacBook, and iMac devices signed in with the same Apple ID to drag and drop and copy and paste between machines. There are also improvements to Apple Maps, FaceTime background denoising, and many other tweaks.

Until recently, Microsoft was developing its own release strategy. Two feature-packed updates are provided to Windows 10 users each year. The first will be available in the spring and the second will be available in the fall. In the early days of the desktop operating system, they brought a wealth of new applications, new designs, and new features. However, in recent years the release has been a bit more modest.

Microsoft warned users to dial back their expectations prior to the first “hit” update earlier this year. A refreshing new design and many of the features promised in previous updates later this year were promised, but the latest leaks seem to suggest that they may form the backbone of Windows 11. is.

Express.co.uk will be the (virtual) audience for the long-awaited event, bringing you all the news about Windows 11. Please stay tuned.

