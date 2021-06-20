If you think your GPU inventory is limited, try tracking the latest RTX 3090 from Colorfuls.





It cannot be denied that GPU stocks are currently sluggish. When new GPUs hit the market this month, they’re still out of stock as manufacturers struggle to keep up with the overwhelming demand for RTX graphics cards.

But if you’re willing to spare some cash (and we mean a lot of cash), Colorfuls’ latest GPU products may be exactly what you need. The new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan is produced in only 1,000 units and has a number of ultra-premium features. Kudan features a hybrid cooling thermal design that balances both air cooling and liquid cooling, enabling high speed overclocking while increasing stability. It also features a Colorfuls signature one-key OC button that pushes the boost clock to 1860MHz.

(Image credit: colorful)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan completes a luxurious look with black and gray colours, plus iconic golden gear and gold accents. It also features a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring. The display can be flipped 90 degrees so it can be viewed even with the graphics card mounted vertically.

The latest colorful nine-stage graphics card features a quick release mechanism by Swiss manufacturer of high quality liquid connectors and couplings, Stäubli International. The thermal design consists of a triple fan heatsink and a high performance 240mm radiator to provide the best hybrid cooling for maximum heat dissipation.

specification

(Image credit: colorful)

The RTX 3090 9-stage also features a liquid cooling system with a 9-stage water block and a high-performance 240mm radiator. The water block and integrated heatsink use the Breeze Gil technology used in Neptune series graphics cards. It features a much denser water lane structure and stronger cooling performance.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan comes bundled with accessories such as drivers, keycaps and graphics card holders, all in a luxurious and durable suitcase.

If it all sounds like something that ruins your alley, get ready to splurge on the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan. It’s definitely one GPU that keeps the scalper away, as it costs a staggering $ 4,999.

