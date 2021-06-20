Redmi Note 10S renews affordable smartphone segment in India





The 6GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 10S costs Rs 14,999, while the 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 10S is said to have a sleek design, stunning cameras, barbaric performance, and a smooth display. According to the company, this is the first ready-to-use device for MIUI 12.5 (provisional) and this is the cleanest MIUI experience ever.

For some time I’ve used a 6GB + 128GB variation of the deep blue color and it shows how this worked.

The Redmi Note 10S retains a new EVOL design that offers a sleek look and premium feel with a bezel-free display.

There are three color variations: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black. The new arch-side fingerprint sensor fits snugly on the side of the device.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.43-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display for an immersive content viewing experience.

It comes with a 1100 nit brightness and a 360 degree ambient light sensor that accurately detects ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for a comfortable viewing experience.

It also comes with 100% DCI-P3, which gives you a wider color gamut, more vividness, and an impressive contrast ratio of 4500000: 1.

With the help of 180Hz touch sampling rate, it reduces input lag to give the user pinpoint accuracy during the game.

It could be used in direct sunlight without any problems, and the brightness was outstanding.

The Redmi Note 10S comes with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera with 2x zoom, and a quad camera setup with a 2MP depth sensor.

With a 118-degree field of view, you can easily take group photos and landscape photos.

MIUI customization of the camera app has been extended for the new era of social media creators with features such as skyscrapers, color focus, pro color, and the all-new pro time lapse mode.

This new feature allows users to shoot time-lapse video even in the most complex lighting conditions.

The Redmi Note 10S features a 13MP front-in display camera for high quality selfies.

We found that the selfie camera, which provides decent images, is superior to the rear camera. The rear camera, on the other hand, delivered overly crisp images in dark places where details were lacking.

The photos clicked in the middle of the day were relatively good.

The Redmi Note 10S features the MediaTek Helios G95 chipset designed for the ultimate gaming experience. The CPU is paired with the ARM Cortex A55 and A76, which are clocked up to 2.05GHz, and the GPU ARM Mali G76, which is clocked at @ 900MHz.

With 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the Redmi Note 10S did a great job of multitasking and improved the overall smoothness of the device’s performance.

The new Redmi Note 10S is India’s first device with immediate access to the latest MIUI 12.5 (provisional) update.

The box is equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with a 33W quick charger. It can be charged from 0 to 100% in about 78 minutes and up to 54% in just 30 minutes.

Your smartphone also comes with a super battery saving mode that helps maintain battery life.

Conclusion: Redmi Note 10 is suitable for basic mobile games, streaming content, and also offers a 3.5mm audio jack. Smartphones bring strong competition to POCO and realme smartphones in the same price range.

