Google store debuts in New York





Google has opened its first retail store in New York City, highlighting the efforts of Internet giants to promote consumer hardware devices.

The company, based in Mountain View, California, said in a blog post that it opened last week in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea district. Rival Apple Inc. One block away from the 14th Street store in Google, this shop occupies part of the ground floor of Google’s New York office.

Google started experimenting with pop-up stores in 2016. In the same year, Pixel smartphones and Nest smart home speakers made their debut. Jason Rosenthal, vice president of direct channel and membership at Google, said the company has since introduced a number of hardware devices and hosted subsequent pop-ups about what consumers expect from retailers. I came to know in detail.

“It’s like going into a dream,” said Ivy Ross, vice president of research on design, user experience, design and services, on a virtual tour. “I want our customers to feel the same way. I want them to be happy and inspiring, as I am here.”

Ross oversaw the store’s plans.

Designed like a social space, the store has a sitting area, tables and other furniture, creating a level of public intimacy and mingling that is unusual for a covid-19 pandemic. According to the company, the number of people who can enter the store at one time is limited, and not only employees but also customers need to wear masks inside.

Furniture such as sofas and oval tables are made of blonde wood and cork, with neutral colors to make the product stand out, Ross said. The company also wanted customers to see what Google’s products would look like in “context,” so in the store, someone put speakers next to a pile of books and other design tips. You can give it the feeling of being at home. Phones, tablets and other devices are operational and unconnected, allowing visitors to mess with them.

Ross said there was a children’s room for “parking children while shopping.” There is also space where you can use the nightsight feature of your Pixel smartphone to take an image in the dark and email the photo to yourself. There is a room where three people can play video games via Google’s Stadia streaming service. And there’s an imagination space-partially surrounded by a 17-foot-high glass round structure with a screen inside. On the screen, visitors can experience advanced or Google services that may not yet be open to the public.

Rosenthal said it’s important for Google to embody the Google brand and create a direct retail channel that allows customers to hear directly from the company and give Google customer feedback. He refused to comment on whether the tech giant would open additional stores.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos