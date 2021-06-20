Android smartphone users: Beware of these eight applications that use Joker malware





(Photo: Getty Images: Sean Gallup)

Some Google Play Store apps contain a very dangerous variant of “joker” malware.

This particular malware carefully invades Android users’ devices using various applications that collect data without permission. The malware secretly subscribes to a random premium subscription without the user’s knowledge and consent.

How dangerous is “joker” malware?

Of all malware strains, the “Joker” strain is considered one of the most dangerous variations. It first interferes with the functionality of your Android device.

According to Live Mint, the “joker” malware is known as the data stealer. We secretly collect data without your consent. Personal data such as SMS, OTP, phone databases and passwords are collected without your knowledge.

“Joker” malware can also change and evolve to bypass the security standards set by the Google Play Store. You can create a new version of itself and easily prevent Google’s database from identifying it as malware.

Also read: Malware discovered to prevent victims from piracy of software

How does “joker” malware steal data?

The “Joker” malware, sometimes referred to as the “Joe Trojan”, steals information from the victim’s device through contact lists, SMS messages, and device information.

The malware interacts silently with random advertising websites and subscribes to multiple premium services without the consent of the victim.

According to Quick Heal Security Labs, applications that use the “Joker” malware require users to have notification access in order to be notified of all notifications they receive.

The application then retrieves the SMS data from the notification it receives and requests access to the contact.

If access is granted, the app will ask for permission to call. Finally, it will continue to work without letting the user suspect malicious activity.

Quick Heal also claims that many malware authors are responsible for spreading these malicious applications throughout the Google Play Store database.

“Joker” malware

“Joker” malware can be found in many apps that are readily available on the Google Play store. For the past three years, these apps have been collecting personal data about users.

Quick Heal Security Labs recently reported finding eight “joker” malware in the Google Play store.

“Joker” malware is hidden in the form of message applications, wallpaper applications and scanner applications.

The following application has been reported to Google and has already been removed from the Play Store.

Fast Magic SMS Free CamScanner Auxiliary Message Super SMS Go Message Travel Wallpaper Super Message Element Scanner

If you downloaded any of these apps, please remove them immediately.

Users should be especially careful when downloading such applications, as their personal information is at risk. To ensure the reliability of the app, users can check its performance in the review section of the Google Play store.

Related article: A strange malware called Oddball blocks access to pirated sites instead of hacking your device. What kind of magic is this?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Francanders Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos