Rumors of deceptive Silent Hill, abandoned, and Hideo Kojima





Silent Hill-Hideo Kojima’s speculation is now in control of the game world. Who doesn’t love the good old conspiracy theory? surely! And it’s even better when it’s related to the classic game series and one of the most legendary game directors of all time. Let’s talk about that.

History of the relationship between Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima

The game between Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill has a long history. It started when Konami, a publishing studio responsible for developing games like Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain, released a demo called PT, or Playable Teaser.

This game was developed by Hideo Kojima’s own development studio, Kojima Productions, under the guise of a 7780s studio. Upon completion of the demo, you will see the Silent Hill game screen and a small teaser as a surprise, confirming Konami’s development of the game.

However, the game Silent Hill never happened because Hideo Kojima left Konami in the midst of fierce controversy and bloodiness between the company and the developers. The entire project failed in one fell swoop, and the Silent Hill franchise died again. And outside of certain comments about the series, that’s where we are now regarding relationships. Or maybe a week ago.

Talk about rumors one at a time

There are many rumors on the internet, most of which make no sense. If anything, some of them are desperate Silent Hill fans looking for something related to new game rumors.

[Note: A lot of the following have been aggregated from various public forums like Reddit. The author has linked back to all the sources from the speculative discussions with their own opinion]

Exhibit A

BlueBox Studios, a little-known video game studio, tweeted:

Guess the name:

Abandoned = (first letter S, last letter L). #Exclusive revealing closing on PS5

— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 15, 2021

One thing to note here is that they appear to indirectly refer to the Silent Hill game. Hideo Kojima, the developer of the original PT and the founder of Kojima Studios, had previously used a fake studio for his games, as PT’s 7780s studio proved.

The company has already tweeted that it has nothing to do with Konami or Silent Hill, so it may be a legitimate medium. It could still be red herring, so change it.

Exhibit B

Blue Box For all trailers of in-house PlayStation games, the PlayStation logo will glow blue for a while, creating a blue box. This means that Sony created the studio as a bait for its own games.

Possibility to be legitimate low. Now it’s just a blue box.

Exhibit C

Kojima recently posted a photo of him holding a blue box. Other than connecting Blue Box Studio and Kojima, there isn’t much else.

Possibility of justification This is completely unfounded, but it feels ridiculous if everything happens. Very low.

Exhibit D

Thanks to HarperBOOKS! Karin Slaughter’s Silent Wife, the latest in the Will Trent series! The last window was a kidnapping action. And then there’s Joe Hill’s short story Full Throttle! He’s much more interesting in short films than in feature films! I’m looking forward to both! pic.twitter.com/CZtdvbfSMm

-HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 9, 2021

Hideo Kojima Hideo Kojima, known as a troll, may deliberately tamper with the Internet. This could be one of his vandalism jobs, or it could be Silent Hill bullying. A tweet with Silent and Hill. It’s not a big problem.

Possibility of legitimate medium. Kojima likes to mess around with people, which can go bidirectional here.

Exhibit E

Konami March Konami of all companies made fun of us when Silent Hill products came to the store. Again, this may be just a coincidence, or an opportunity to benefit from the topic.

Possibility of legitimate height. The goods are coming in some form. If the game accompanies it, it’s sweet!

Exhibition Press F

Interesting details about Blue Box Studios First of all, if Blue Box Studios claims so, their trademarks are not preserved. Why is there a well-known studio in the trailer?

Their Youtube banner is just a collection of hills, like Silent Hill. The Blue Box Studio logo is the color of the PlayStation Studio logo, but it is inverted.

Blue box is also a term used for phone fraud. This company sounds sly, if not at all, a vandalism job by Kojima or someone pretending to be him.

Very likely to be legitimate. If you ask me, it seems really suspicious.

Exhibit G

Geoff Keighley’s Connection A former host of G4TV and even a well-known video game host, they follow the company on Twitter and Instagram. He also confirmed that he was in talks with the company to promote the game. It doesn’t have that many entities and is just a few details.

Very unlikely to be justified, Jeff follows a lot of people.

Exhibit H

Abandoned Trailer Tips In the trailer for Blue Box studios Abandoned, the letters P and T are covered with wood at the 0:49 second mark. PT like the original demo of Silent Hill. It was also announced that the abandoned game will get its own app on the PS5 and render the trailer in real time. No other studio has received such attention from Sony. It shows that a big thing is in front of the company.

Experience all trailer and gameplay publishing with images rendered in real time by your PS5 hardware using the Abandoned Realtime Trailers PS5 app! Gamehub is now live on PS5! pic.twitter.com/CToaJMHHPQ

— BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) May 31, 2021

Possibility of legitimate height. Why PT? Why specifically? What did BlackBox do to get its own app on the PlayStation Store? This is strange.

Exhibit I

Blue Box Studios, again, this studio is WEIRD. It was established in 2015, the year after Kojima and Konami disbanded. It’s all working, but the only game they made before it was abandoned was called Whisperer, which they didn’t finish and had to be completed by another studio. The logo for this game has the same black hands as another Kojima project, Deathstrand.

They have a canceled game named Lost Tapes. Lost Tapes is also a song from Kojima’s game, Metal Gear Solid 5 Soundtrack.

Very likely to be legitimate, this studio is weird.

Would you like to display JA nails in the casket?

Hasan Kahraman-The last rumor is about Hasan Kahraman, head of BlackBox Studios. He has the same initials as Hideo Kojima.

Hideo and Carlaman have the same meaning in Japanese and Turkish, respectively, heroes.

Hasan Kahraman has a PlayStation account named Sneakywarrior with the same 1238 trophies as the Silent Hill commercial in Japan.

Most of these seem to have been reached, although not very likely to be legitimate.

verdict

So we reached the end of this rabbit hole. Is It was fun? of course. Was it worth it among us? I think so because it was fun. Is this true? Do you know? Certainly not me, but I have given you all the evidence for and against.

You are wise, and you probably have your own opinion on this. Sony is rumored to hold its own game conference someday. Maybe find out if this was all true or if someone just pranked us. Enjoy the speculation!







