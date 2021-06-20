Google pays Washington $ 400,000 to resolve election fund proceedings | Business





Seattle Google agrees to pay $ 400,000 to resolve claims that it does not comply with Washington’s strict election funding law, which requires businesses to keep records of political ads sold in Washington Did.

It is the first time in three years that a tech giant has settled an election fund proceeding in Washington. In 2018, Google paid $ 200,000 and attorneys’ fees to resolve a similar case, but did not admit any misconduct. This time, the company agreed that it wasn’t compliant with state law, but still argued whether the law would apply to the company.

Both proceedings were filed in the King County Superior Court by State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a similar proceeding against Facebook.

Google will also pay an additional $ 23,000 to cover state attorney fees.

The proceedings cite long-standing state law requiring media companies to collect and publish detailed information about political advertising. Advertisers must retain and disclose specific information about the name and address of the person who purchases the ad, the geographic location of the ad, and the total number of views of each ad. These requirements have long been applied to owners of television stations, newspapers, and billboards, but state proceedings state that Facebook and Google were not compliant.

Following the previous proceedings, the two companies voluntarily announced in 2018 that they would stop selling political advertising in Washington. But they didn’t.

A Fergusons case against Google found that at least 57 candidates purchased ads on a Google-hosted network, and the tech company didn’t hold the ads and information about the candidates as needed.

Google spokesman Michael Ashiman said the company had problems with the applicability and enforceability of US political advertising and disclosure legislation.

This proceeding is because we believe that the best way to resolve this issue is to work with Washington state regulators to reform these laws, rather than litigating their position in court. Solved. Until then, Washington State election ads will not be accepted. Advertisers who purchase these ads violate our policies and are taking steps to block such ads.

If you find a violating ad, remove it.

Google also previously said that the Washington candidate and campaign that purchased the ad violated company policy.

Two independent journalists in Washington, Eli Sanders, and law student and campaign staff Tallman Trask requested data from Google and complained when the tech giant didn’t follow.

Google is one of the largest companies in the world and should understand how to comply with the Election Funding Act, Ferguson said in a prepared statement. He said the new settlement is twice as large as what Google agreed in 2018.

Facebook has challenged the proceedings filed by Ferguson and the constitutionality of Washington’s Election Funding Act, which was approved by voters in 1972. The proceedings are scheduled for December.

