Breakthrough antitrust bills, NFT worldwide web, etc .: Top News





This week, the US Antitrust Subcommittee submitted five bills that could end the monopoly of power by Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. According to a subcommittee survey conducted over a year, these tech giants have great control over how information is distributed around the world. And given how these companies form the foundation of the infrastructure that underlies the Internet, the entire digital economy is more likely to be monopolized.

Some abominable statements by the subcommittee:

Facebook has a monopoly on the social networking market. In the absence of competition, Facebook’s quality deteriorates over time, resulting in poor privacy protection for users and a dramatic increase in false information on the platform.

Google dominates the general online search and search advertising market. Google is functioning as an increasingly interlocking monopoly ecosystem.

AWS provides critical infrastructure for many of the businesses that Amazon competes with. This creates a potential conflict of interest that forces cloud customers to consider patronizing their competitors rather than choosing the technology that works best for their business.

Apple’s monopoly on software distribution to iOS devices harms competitors and competition, reduces quality and innovation among app developers, raises prices, and reduces consumer choice.

As of September 2020, the total valuation of these platforms was over $ 5 trillion, and the subcommittee said that Internet gatekeepers contributed to the lack of innovation and entrepreneurship through their practice. I agree with you. The following bills are intended to address such issues.

Under the Ending Platform Antimonopoly Act, businesses are prohibited from choking small rivals and blocking free and fair online competition. Major technology platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon are restricted from owning or operating conflict-of-interest businesses. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act prohibits companies from giving preferential treatment to products and services on their platforms over competitors. In addition, we prohibit dominant platforms from taking discriminatory behavior, such as isolating competitors who use the platform or using data collected by private services. Regulators may refuse to allow dominant companies to become competitors under the platform. Competitive Opportunity Law Increasing compatibility and competition by enabling the Service Switching (ACCESS) method lowers barriers to entry. Merger Filing Fees The Modernization Act raises the fees paid by businesses to notify the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Department of a major merger. The purpose is to raise funds for those institutions.

Internet DNA is auctioned

World WideWeb creator Tim Berners-Lee sells the world’s first digital artifact, source code, on Sotheby’s. This code will be auctioned as an NFT offering containing the original archive of date and time stamped files containing source code created between October 3, 1990 and August 24, 1991. These files contain approximately 9,555 lines of code. HTML, HTTP, URI implementations, and the original HTML document. This makes up most of the internet we know today. The World Wide Web was invented at the CERN Institute in Switzerland. Until very recently, read Sotheby’s statement. It wasn’t possible to sell digitally-born artifacts, but the advent of NFTs has made this possible. According to Sotheby’s, all digital media is endlessly reproducible, but NFTs and corresponding owners are the only ones. The source code has been around for decades, but the original time-stamped version of the SirTims code will be available on June 30th.

Bank of Americas Cyber-splurge

Bank of America’s cybersecurity spending can embarrass many nation-states. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Brian Moynihan said the company spends more than $ 100 billion annually. The budget may seem reasonable given the recent episodes of large-scale cyberattacks, but according to Moynihan, nearly $ 400 million in cybersecurity each year since taking office as chief ten years ago. I’m spending. He went on to say that this type of spending is common among peers and is essential given the state of cybersecurity today. This also shows that private sector is obliged to become more active in cybersecurity and not wait for government intervention. Recently, the President of the United States supported plans to strengthen cybersecurity in response to attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS, where attackers successfully earned millions of dollars in ransom.

Facebook Reverse Engineer DeepFake Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook’s AI department has devised a new way to trace DeepFake back to its originator. Facebook’s new method relies on a partnership with Michigan State University (MSU) to reverse engineer a single AI-generated image into a generative model used to generate it. According to Facebook, our method facilitates deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings where the deepfake image itself is often the only information that needs to work with the information detector. According to the team, their method begins with image attribution and works to discover the properties of the model used to generate the image. It then tracks the similarities between the patterns in the Deepfake collection to determine if the series of images originated from a single source. Researchers believe that their method helps reveal cases of collaborative disinformation and other malicious attacks initiated using deepfake.

Hire a Smile with AI Image Credits: The Verge

Canon, a pioneer in imaging technology, has installed an AI camera in one of its offices in China, allowing only smiling workers to check in. As the Financial Times first reported, the tragic story of Chinese corporate workers goes from AI to light. AI is also reportedly used to track employee computer usage, lunch breaks, and even out-of-office movements to assess productivity.

Waymo Raises $ 2.5 Billion Image Credits: Waymo

On Wednesday, Google’s brother Waymo announced that it had raised $ 2.5 billion from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz and many other participants. According to Waymo, this latest investment round will be used to advance the company’s technology, Waymo Driver. Waymo claims to have traveled over tens of millions of miles on public roads in 25 cities in the United States and tens of billions of miles in simulations. We built and deployed the Waymo Driver, serviced riders, delivered parcels, moved cargo, and ultimately strengthened ownership of private cars. We are building a state-of-the-art technology stack for urban driving and have partnered with key community organizations in shaping our products. Read Waymo’s press release.

