It’s time to throw away your football password forever





Soccer fans who want to show their support for Euro 2020 are warned not to divulge their passion for cybersecurity practices.

Security company Authlogics has investigated a database of over a billion passwords that have recently been compromised and found that a surprisingly large number of users have football-themed login credentials.

The large number of passwords was simply a small variation of the user’s favorite club or team name. The embarrassingly simple password “soccer” has been used more than 350,000 times.

Poor password

The Authlogics report investigated the password breach database, which is a repository of over 1 billion unique cleartext passwords involved in recent breaches.

Upon examining the database, the company found that over a million passwords were football-related, many of which lacked detail and imagination. In other words, it’s easy to be a prey to hackers and scammers.

Liverpool turned out to be the favorite password for football fans, which occurred 215,842 times ahead of Chelsea (172,727), Arsenal (151,936) and Barcelona (131,090).

“This amazing number of passwords related to football poses obvious problems,” Authlogics’ Kate Womenspoon wrote in a blog post examining the findings. “These compromised passwords are clearly not secure due to the compromise itself, but they also cause serious problems for other accounts owned by the compromised individual.”

The company emphasizes that having such a guessable password can also be a serious concern if users reuse the same password for multiple accounts. All that is required is that one site or organization is at risk because a hacker may have access to logins for all other accounts.

The company is currently advising football fans to check password strength immediately and recommends the use of symbols and patterns to ensure that login details are as strong as possible.

