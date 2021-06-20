How to change your Gmail password





To be honest, did you really forget your Gmail password? Or are you just making excuses not to check your email?

all right! You will receive an email, but it will not stop. You are always the only password memory away from internal peace. If you can’t even get into your account, email can’t “find you well”, just say.

We should probably still work on getting you back there. What if I have a pizza discount waiting for you or something?

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to change your password and recover your account. You can change your password from within your account, but you will change it later.

What to do if you need to change your Gmail password

First, access Gmail as usual. Enter your email address or click on your account if it’s already saved on your home page.Then it’s under the place where you normally enter your password[パスワードをお忘れですか？]Click.

Google needs to verify that you are the owner of the Gmail account you are trying to log in to. Once we can verify that you are the owner, Google will prompt you to sign in and change your password. There are several ways to do this.

Option 1

You’ll be prompted to enter the last Gmail password you remember first, and Google will try to recover your account that way. But if you’re here, it’s probably because you don’t remember your password, let alone your latest one.

Option 2

In that case, it’s under the text bar[別の方法を試す]Click. If you listed your backup email address when you created your Gmail account, the next page will display a message stating that an email was sent to that backup email address. The email will include a verification code and you will be asked to enter “Forgot your password?”. page.

Option 3

If you don’t have a backup email account associated with Gmail, you may have a linked phone number.[別の方法を試す]Click again. This time, you have the option to send a verification code to the phone number in your Google account. Select either Text or Call to get this verification code, and when you arrive, enter it in the text bar.

Option 4

But what if you don’t have your phone? Well, there is a button for that. This is called the “No Phone” button and is under the “Text” and “Call” options. Click.

At this point, your computer regains consciousness and begins yelling at you, and next time it just remembers your damn password.

just kidding. It doesn’t. perhaps.

However, it does provide another way to reset your password. This is a security question. You may have selected security questions and answers when you created your account. To verify that Google is the owner of your Gmail account, you’ll be asked a security question and asked for an answer.

Hopefully, one of the verification methods above will give you access to your Gmail account, where you’ll be prompted for a new password.

If you already have access to your Gmail account and want to change your password anyway, you can.

After logging in to Gmail, click the account profile icon in the upper right corner.Below the icon, name and email address[Googleアカウントの管理]Click. On the next page, there is a menu with options on the left.Next to the padlock symbol[セキュリティ]Click Options.

Image: Screenshot: google

[Googleにログイン]Scroll down to the box titled[パスワード]Click. Google may ask you to enter your current password again to verify that it is you.Do it[次へ]When you click, you will be prompted to enter your new password. Check the new password in the text bar below and[パスワードの変更]Click.

We have officially changed your Gmail password. Let’s go out. Send all emails. Receive all emails. Delete the email. Archive the email. Mark your email as spam. Email.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos