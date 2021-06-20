CHAP helping the biosolutions industry change perceptions





Helping growers develop new biological product solutions to help meet the evolving demands of sustainable crop production is the goal of a new campaign from CHAP’s Agri-Tech Innovation Center.

Awareness changes bring together a variety of CHAP projects, collaborations, and activities that strive for the same goal of promoting evidence that enhances trust and thus enhances the uptake of biosolutions.

As the pressure on synthetic plant protection products and their availability increases, it is becoming increasingly important to ensure the quality of alternative control methods on the market.

Linsey Cresswell, CHAP’s commercial director, said: The market appears to be rich in non-chemical solutions such as biopesticides and biostimulants, but at the farm level they are reluctant to take their use seriously.

Historically, it has been thought that there is a lack of evidence for this. This may be due to the large investment required to scale up production and perform robust replication R & D testing and a range of relatively unknown active ingredients.

The purpose of our campaign is to change perceptions and we aim to do this by demonstrating the effectiveness and value of this important product segment using state-of-the-art features and case studies. I will.

There are many innovations available in the UK, with immediate access to technology and capabilities. We need to work together to provide farmers with the options they need to support the future of sustainable agriculture.

Although just launched recently, the spirit of the Changing Perceptions campaign has long been incorporated into the work of CHAP. One of the five strategic areas currently focused on is the innovative crop health strategy that underlies the launch of the campaign.

National Reference Collection

To support this focus, a project in collaboration with CHAP partner CABI, supported by Russell IPM, is developing a new biopesticide to control rapeseed cabbage stalk flea beetles. It uses isolation from the National Reference Collection, one of CHAP’s recently released features.

This online database is the first database in the UK to provide access and storage of crop-related microorganisms and inform the development of new biopesticides. This includes using cryopreservation and lyophilization techniques to preserve fungi and bacteria such as Beauveria bassiana, an entomopathogenic fungus that causes Beauveria bassiana in insect hosts.

Culture storage and supply is overseen by CHAPs National Reference Collection technician Sophie Lane in collaboration with CABI Genetic Resource Curator Dr Matt Ryan. Sophie said: Not only is the storage secure and robust, but the confidentiality of the service is also ensured, providing a secure environment for all types of stocks involved in patent applications.

This is a great opportunity to unite with the broader crop protection industry to strengthen the UK’s agricultural alternative crop protection offerings and strengthen their future.

As it evolves, the National Reference Collection is expected to help bring new biopesticides to market and provide farmers with a wide range of scientifically robust products.

Network construction

In addition to providing state-of-the-art functionality, an integral part of CHAP’s mission is to build networks inside and outside the agricultural industry. In particular, its New Innovations Program defines the problem and scope of market failure with the aim of bringing together representatives from specialized departments of a series of stakeholder workshops to develop business cases to deliver solutions. Helps to do.

This year, the team considered developing a business case for the biology sector, incorporating input from industry players such as product maker Unium Bioscience and regulatory expert Envi research.

Following workshops and further research work, CHAP conceptualized the provisions linking SMEs to the expertise and equipment needed for successful product development in the Biologicals Pipeline Accelerator and Demonstrator, supported by a network of field and farm testing sites. did.

Dr. Harry Langford, CHAP’s Innovation Network Leader, said: As one of the four Agricultural Technology Innovation Centers, CHAP is an independent voice and is ideal for building new networks and consortia within our sector. I am happy to have created this business case. We hope this will provide valuable insights on how to move forward as an aggregate in the world of biological solutions.

Once implemented, the solution is expected to increase the number of new biological products that successfully reach the market and improve integration into existing and new integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. ..

This is achieved by providing intermediary services that link SMEs to the expertise and facilities that support the product development pipeline. This could be production scale-up, product testing, regulatory compliance insights, registration support, or investment and financing.

It also provides a network of field and farm testing sites optimized for biological testing and IPM, providing both efficacy and optimization testing.

Providing expertise

Facilitating knowledge sharing is also on the CHAP agenda. Scientific Support Coordinator Dr. Alex McCormack will give a serial talk later this month to showcase some of CHAP’s biopesticide-related projects, including CSFB biopesticide.

In a recent blog post on the CHAPs website, Dr. McCormack discussed whether biopesticides could be the dawn of the second Green Revolution.

Dr. McCormack said: Incorporating biopesticides into a truly integrated pest management approach can be the answer to improving the accessibility of biopesticides, both in terms of cost and understanding.

There is no doubt that this approach will be the basis for future crop protection systems.

For more information on CHAP, please visit www.chap-solutions.co.uk or send an email to [email protected]

