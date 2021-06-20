What deserves an iPhone 13 upgrade





September is approaching, and rumors and possibilities surrounding the iPhone in the future are also approaching. The 2021 iPhone series revisits the possibilities of four new models similar to last year’s iPhone 12 lineup. The 2021 iPhone is reportedly called the iPhone 13 (including Mini, Pro, and Pro Max variations) and will be a hit with an improved camera, a small notch, a choking display, and a faster processor, and Four size scenes like the one released last year, whether you like it or not.

The 2021 iPhone 13 model is likely to debut in September and is scheduled for release later this year. Of course, time is unusual and pandemics can cause unexpected delays, but it doesn’t seem to be the case at this time. I’ve heard exciting rumors that everything is incredibly on schedule and there are expectations for a new iPhone that should deserve an iPhone 13 upgrade.

The iPhone 13 lineup will be released on iOS 15. This is by no means a single point temptation, as the OS is likely to be available in the full range of iPhones down to the iPhone 6S. In addition, there are no rumors about the major design changes expected from the iPhone 12. In that case, if you’re waiting to upgrade to a new iPhone this year, you can be confused about what to look out for. Of course, there are things that make the iPhone 13 range exciting from the previous year. Here are some of the reasons worth considering:

Smoother display, slimmer notch

Two things have been true since the rumors about the iPhone 13 began to circulate. The new iPhone may upgrade to a 120Hz ProMotion display (at least the Pro model), but all have a slightly slimmer looking notch.

However, the enclosure remains the same as the iPhone 12 lineup, with four display sizes available in 5.4-inch and two models in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variations. The Japanese website says that the thickness of the iPhone 13 model may increase slightly to accommodate a larger battery than expected, and the camera system may experience a subtle bulge for possible improvements. Claims to have sex.

As mentioned earlier, variations of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the iPhone 13 lineup may have a 120Hz ProMotion display. The 2020 model of the iPhone, which arrived with a radical redesign, could receive an enhanced screen refresh rate. It didn’t happen, so it’s most likely to happen this time. These refresh rates give you a clearer overall user experience on your iPhone. Scrolling will be smoother, media consumption will be more comfortable, and the iPhone may suddenly expand a bit in the list of gamers.

Another upgrade on the front of the display is a small notch. Fanboys will want the iPhone to hurt the notch, but one day it will disappear, but 2021 isn’t that year. The notch remains, but according to trusted sources, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it’s slimmer and leaves a little more space on the display.

Japanese site Mac Otakara recently released a 3D mockup of the iPhone 13 Pro based on the specifications received by the accessory maker. The notch on the site note is 5.35 mm high and 26.8 mm wide, and on the iPhone 12 Pro it is 5.35 mm and 34.83 mm. The specific relocation of the camera components and the shift of the earpiece speakers from within the notch to the edge of the bezel allow for a slimmer notch.

Additional biometrics

On various occasions, rumors from Giano and analysts point to the possibility of Touch ID returning to the bottom of the display. In-screen fingerprint sensors are common among Android competitors, and the 2021 iPhone is now expected to implement it in addition to Face ID as an alternative to biometrics.

Rumor has it that Apple will use Qualcomm’s ultrasound technology. Qualcomm has developed a new sensor that uses sound waves to map your fingertips for faster and safer fingerprint scanning. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, Touch ID under the display is an optical fingerprint sensor that captures fingerprints using the camera inside the display and is reported to be safer than an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Camera to shoot stars

When it comes to optics, the iPhone 12 series already has a best-in-class camera, especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Rumors now suggest that larger sensors from the ProMax variant of the 2020 model will reach all new iPhone models. It also comes with a sensor shift stabilization feature. This greatly enhances the iPhone 13’s ability to click on images that are very stable in all kinds of light conditions. Leaker Max Weinbach points out the potential of the iPhone 13 model’s astrophotography camera feature. This activates when you point your phone at the sky and helps you capture better shots of the moon and stars in a single view.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the ultra-wide-angle lens on the iPhone 13 Pro model will reduce the aperture from f / 2.4 to f / 1.8, allowing more light to enter the lens and improving low-light photography. That is. Additional rumors expect the LiDAR scanner to give way to all four models in the iPhone 13 series and the ability to capture video in portrait mode, which provides the same bokeh effect achieved with photos. I will.

Faster processor, faster 5G connection

When the new iPhone is released, we can expect a new processor for its guts. This also applies to the iPhone 13 lineup, which is likely to have the rumored A15 Bionic chipset. It’s only a matter of time before the new processor achieves the speed difference and efficiency of the A14 Bionic, which has powered the iPhone over the last few years, which was considered one of the fastest processors. If so, a noticeable difference is expected.

The iPhone 12 series has taken a new dimension to 5G smartphones. With the advent of the iPhone 13, the revolution could continue. Expect faster 5G speeds, perhaps from a new Apple handset with Qualcomm’s new 5G modem.

Reliable battery life

Battery life has been one of the major drawbacks of the iPhone for generations. However, Apple is steadily working on better optimizations than actually increasing capacity and size. With the launch of the iPhone 13, rumors say that all models are expected to have slightly higher battery capacity than their predecessors.

It is estimated that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4,352 mAh. This is a significant improvement over the 3,687mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest existing battery on the iPhone. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, have a 3,095mAh battery, while the smaller iPhone 13 mini has a 2,406mAh battery.

Final idea

The iPhone 13 series is rumored to feature a portless design. This means that after removing the power adapter from the package last year, we will rely entirely on wireless charging. There has been strong debate about such tricks, and experts believe that Apple will continue to use the Lightning port (without USB-C) until MagSafe accessories become more commonly available. In line with this, iPhone 13 variations may have stronger magnets inside a matte finish with a stainless steel coating for a clean body.

If you’ve just recently upgraded to an iPhone 12 model, you don’t need to switch. But if you’re lurking in iPhone 11s or earlier models, the iPhone 13 should be a worthwhile upgrade unless you want to throw away the form factor altogether and wait for the foldable iPhone. This makes it even more exciting with possible color options that Apple is struggling with. Space gray is reportedly interchangeable with matte black and orange, and a pink option may be added to the iPhone 13 series. Maybe the purple of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini could also flow into the new lineup.

