Covid-19 Pandemic Expands Veterinary Labor Crisis





Her work was already tough before the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no shortage of staff, long hours, small wages and overtime.

However, the pandemic, as Vollbracht says, caused a dramatic increase in pet adoptions, “Covid puppies and kittens,” and an increase in inquiries about pet care, significantly increasing the workload.

Also, as many people quit their jobs due to the forced blockade, some owners could not afford to take care of their pets, and in some cases had to surrender or euthanize them.

The pandemic effect hit Vollbracht. Veterinary technicians say that even after changing clinics, “there was more anxiety and depression than joy from work.”

“There were days when everything was dying,” she says. “And it was around Christmas. It was my first Christmas emergency and it happened during the pandemic, and I discharged one patient that day. Everything else was euthanasia. I was killed, and it’s a kind of me. It ended on this day. I euthanized 16 patients that day. “

During the 2020 holiday season, she realized she could afford it and is now a veterinary assistant at the Pima Medical Institute.

About half of all veterinary technicians burn out of their profession within the first five years, and 35% burn out completely.

Increased rejection burdens veterinary clinics

Inquiries about pet adoption increased by 70% between March 2020 and March 2021, according to Petfinder.com spokeswoman Lorie Westhoff. Also, according to an ASPCA survey published in May 2021, 90% of dogs and 85% of cats employed during the pandemic were kept by their owners. Millennials and Gen Z also employ pets at a higher rate than their predecessors, said Mark Cushing, founding partner and CEO of the Animal Policy Group. Millennials and Gen Z adults now account for half of all pet owners, as baby boomers employ fewer pets as they grow older.

“Last year, millennials had or had one dog, but they had two or one, so I thought cats might be fun,” he says. “People who are crazy about it know how much fun it is and want a pet playmate when they get back to work.”

Increasing pet adoption is generally good, but veterinarians and veterinarians have to see more patients and make more phone calls from pet owners, resulting in visits and visits. Care may be delayed. Dr. Douglas Kratt, chairman of the American Veterinary Medical Association, said clients have been waiting longer than before, as the average number of veterinarians per hour in 2020 was 25% lower than in the previous year, according to a recent AVMA survey. I told CNN that I was there. You can see their animals.

“This also increased client latency. According to current data, the average latency in 2020 is 20 minutes, up from 11 minutes in 2019,” says Kratt. “Although the time it takes to see each patient has increased, the total number of veterinary visits in the United States does not appear to have increased. According to national data compiled by AVMA and Vet Success, the number of veterinary visits in the United States is The state in 2020 was about the same as in 2019. “

That number remains about the same, not because few people are trying to meet a veterinarian. Rather, it is because there are not enough veterinarians to meet the needs of our customers. Dr. Karl Jundley, Vice Dean of the University of California, Davis Admissions and Student Program and also a paramedic expert, said that people working from home have problems with their pets. It states that it means. The number of calls that are usually noticed and of concern is increasing. It also means that the shortage of veterinarians and veterinary technicians has led to the need to accept new customers and stop oppressing other customers.

“(You) get worse during a pandemic because you don’t have enough criminal records (veterinarians and technicians). In a pandemic, everyone else has to work harder.” He says. “It’s not an average emergency shift, there’s one patient every 30 minutes, but now four patients are trying to provide treatment every hour. You need to give something, right?”

Where are all veterinary technicians?

Andrew Maccabe, CEO of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, said that in this past cycle, applications for graduation from veterinary programs increased by 19% over the previous year. But for veterinary technicians, the promise of a rich career is less obvious, even less in some states, even though it requires only two years of school education. Jennifer Sarling, president-elect of the Association of Veterinary Technicians and Educators, told CNN that it was 35%. Eventually “burns out” of all veterinary technicians, but Cushing states that half of them will quit their profession within five years. Educational retention rates for veterinary skills have also declined by about 5-10%, says Serling. She believes this is “directly related to the pandemic.”

Cushing says that inadequate payments often leave veterinary technicians out of the profession. On average, veterinary technicians are paid $ 32,000 a year. This is “close to poverty level” in some parts of the country. This could be half the starting salary of registered nurses in human medicine, Serling adds.

Vollbracht has told CNN that her maximum wage as a veterinarian is “from $ 16” per hour, and that the floor of her clinic’s emergency room has more veterinarians than the veterinarian herself. There was a time.

“It was actually the money side that caused my burnout, and there was always a limit to what we could do with treatment based on the owner’s financial situation,” she says. “(I) consider treatment plans and estimates with the owner, but (previously) always said” no “because they requested such costs in advance or at all to do certain things. I was disrespected, disrespected, and beaten. I couldn’t afford it, so I do that. “

In addition to the lack of salary, veterinary technicians are also underutilized. According to Cushing, half of the skills acquired by veterinarians are often ignored, and the dynamics of working with veterinarians are less delegated and coordinated than human hospitals and clinics. Demoralization is reduced.

“I say publicly, if you chronically underpay someone, they’ll be looking to leave,” he says.

“If you’re trained to do it all, you’re trained to do only half, and your veterinarian says,’I’ll do the rest,’ you’re systematically morale across the profession. Causes problems. “

Serling points out that veterinary technicians, unlike RNs and doctors’ assistants, are responsible for providing care to “multiple species that don’t talk or tell you what’s wrong.” Unlike hospitals and clinics, where everything has specialized nurses and assistants, veterinary technicians need to do it all, and then some.

“We have the same training as RN,” she says. “It’s not just the same as them, but also anesthesia, radiology, etc. We do many human elements of medicine in combination with multiple species, so making full use of us (in veterinary medicine) ) It’s a big plus for practice. “

Ubiquitous involvement in end-of-life care specialized in human medicine is also sacrificed.

“It’s both a blessing and a curse in that it can end the suffering of a patient’s euthanasia, but it can weigh heavily on the individual and can be incredibly psychologically burdensome,” Serling said. say. “Early, this is a labor of love, not we get rich, so we go into this. You love your patients, love animals, and want to help them. It can be a mental burden as well. “

Serling also points out that pet insurance is often not used. This means that the veterinary clinic must bear the costs that hospitals and medical institutions may charge the insurance company, even if they do not charge the client themselves.

“It will be difficult for clinics and some veterinarians (to pay for it) until they can properly charge for the services we offer,” she says. “Veterinary salaries and all their costs are significantly lower than their MD equivalents. We are earning what we deserve because there are plenty of catch-ups to do so. “

How the field is trying to adapt

McCabe states that one of the biggest causes of labor shortage perception or reality is the inefficiency caused by the pandemic. Covid-19 infection control procedures reduce the ability of veterinarians and their medical teams to handle case numbers, and in areas where they have long relied on direct face-to-face care, in addition to the influx of additional pets, long periods of time Caused a wait. ..

On the educational side, Maccabe states that many virtual programs that provide models and simulations for students to practice have reduced the burden that pandemics impose on future veterinary training. So what is the Veterinary Clinic doing? Some people have adopted telemedicine policies for their visits to reduce the burden of waiting for face-to-face care.

“Video conferencing is available, so even when people are taking animals to the clinic, they have to drop the animals, make phone calls or make video calls to see what the vet saw. Was common, “he says. “While we had to transport animals (for that), could some be done at home? So I think every crisis like (pandemic) is driving innovation. I will. “

Cushing states that veterinary medicine is a conservative field and, overall, veterinarians “do not welcome change.” He says the field is about 25 years behind human medicine in terms of mandate mandates and proper use of staff.

Some schools, such as Lincoln Memorial University, are beginning to earn a neutral master’s degree similar to a nurse practitioner. This allows for a positive movement up the ladder. Cushing states that it will still help veterinary technicians who do not want or can afford to attend the schools needed to earn a veterinary degree and advance their career.

Rewards aren’t just monetary for veterinary professionals. Cushing says private-equity funds are investing more money in veterinary clinics after seeing how profitable this area is. They want to see additional outlets to prevent the staff they are investing in from burning out so that they feel they can get the right return on their investment.

Serling states that some improvements may be made in the way clients approach visits with veterinary staff.

“I think the owner needs to understand that there is an incredible amount of waiting time right now,” she says. “It can be difficult to make an appointment. Two months off is very rare, as surgery is usually scheduled within a few weeks.”

But generally speaking, Serling says that the income remains high enough that there should be enough money to pay a high salary to the veterinary technician.

“I think it’s best to raise salaries, and I think it’s best to use technicians,” she says. “I think it’s important to train veterinarians to leverage us and our education. According to an AVMA study, annual revenue increases from $ 90,000 to $ 100,000 for each qualified technician. Therefore, we will make the most of us (will change things). “

Despite the pandemic stress, McCabe says he believes that the changes and progress needed in this area are imminent.

“I’m very optimistic about the future,” he says. “I think it was as challenging as the last year and a half. Not only for our community, but for society as a whole … without education, care, and this pandemic, it would be delayed or postponed for years. Access in a way that may have been done. “

