Check out the Realme Narzo 30 series from Samsung Galaxy M32, Mi 11 Lite, top smartphones to be released in June





June is an exciting month with many events that mark the digital space, including smartphones, TVs, games and more. But the fun isn’t over yet, and more exciting things, especially new mobile phones, are promised next week. Several smartphone brands are scheduled to go on sale in India next week. Earlier this week, we saw the launch of new variants of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Itel Magic 2 4G, and Vivo Y1. At the same time, Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi also announced the launch of new smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M32, Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 305G in India. Vivo is also teasing the launch of the V21 e5G in India.

The smartphone launch week begins tomorrow with the Galaxy M32. Samsung made fun of the Galaxy M32, emphasizing its key features. Following the Galaxy M32, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite in India. The Mi 11 Lite is touted as the slimmest and lightest smartphone in 2021. Realme will launch the Narzo 30 and Narzo 305G smartphones in India on June 24th.

Here’s a closer look at all the smartphones that will be available in India in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been confirmed to have a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Infinity-U cutout. The display has also been confirmed to emit up to 800 knits of brightness. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been confirmed to have a 64 megapixel quad camera setup and a 20 megapixel front camera. The leak suggests that the Galaxy M32 is available in two configurations, 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The Galaxy M32 has also been confirmed to be available in two colors, black and blue.

Mi 11 Lite

Since the Mi 11 Lite has already debuted, all that remains is Indian price and inventory details. Xiaomi has also confirmed that Mi 11 Lite will be available in coral, black and blue colors in India. The company also plans to launch a 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor. It features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto macro lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G

Realme will bring 4G and 5G variants of Narzo 30 smartphones to India. In terms of specs, the Realme Narzo 30 4G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 128GB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 30 also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports the 30W Art Charge. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel black and white lens, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. Selfie photos are equipped with a 16-megapixel punched-hole camera.

Realme Narzo 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone runs with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RealmeNarzo305G also has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. .. There is a 16 megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

