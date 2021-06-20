ROG upgrades FlowX 13 with the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU





Image Credit: Provided

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the upgraded ROG Flow X13. This is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 convertible ROG gaming laptop with the latest Nvidia 3050 Ti GPU.

This edition takes the overall performance to the next level with a dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU. The 360 ​​hinge allows you to quickly switch from standard tent mode to tablet mode for a variety of purposes for versatility. Featuring a more detailed 16:10 WUXGA display, this lightweight 13-inch body weighs only 1.3 kg and supports 10 hours of video playback.

Last but not least, the upgraded Flow X13 also comes with an optional external GPU that adds power and flexibility to the ultra-portable form factor. The innovative ROGXG Mobile incorporates the most powerful GeForce RTX 3080 GPU connected directly to the CPU via a custom PCIe 3.0 x8 interface, which is faster than Thunderbolt 4. Together, FlowX13 and XGMobile redefine what is possible with 13-inch devices. It provides users with a wide range of portability while providing desktop-class gaming performance and on-demand connectivity.

Powerful CPU with the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU

Built on state-of-the-art 7nm manufacturing technology, the 8-core and 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU delivers the performance you need for demanding workloads and unstoppable gameplay. Combined with the latest discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, it takes RTX enhancements and performance to the next level. Advanced AI with the Ampere architecture, the second-generation NVIDIA RTX technology that combines a new streaming multiprocessor with second-generation RT cores and third-generation Tensor cores for the most realistic ray-tracing graphics. Achieve DLSS performance with features. These improvements allow for realistic visuals while pushing the frame rate to new heights. These are backed by NVIDIA Reflex technology, which reduces latency in some multiplayer games, and support for NVIDIA Broadcast effects, which add instant polish to live streams.

ROGXG mobile

ROG XG Mobile introduces a streamlined design that offers innovative new ways to bring desktop-class gaming performance to the gaming powerhouse. This external graphics processor incorporates a GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU running at 150W. The custom PCIe 3.0 x8 interface connects XG Mobile directly to the CPU at speeds that Thunderbolt can’t handle. The same cable also includes a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen2 link to power an integrated I / O hub that has enough connectivity to power a complete desktop setup. The combination of FlowX13 and XG Mobile redefines what’s possible with 13-inch devices, providing desktop-class gaming performance and on-demand connectivity while providing users with versatile portability.

360 degree hinge and touch screen WUXGA display

The Flow X13 has a smooth convertible design with 360 hinges for flexibility in the flow. Switch to stand mode to share your screen or switch to tent mode in tight spaces to improve cooling and reduce processor temperature by up to 8 ° C. The display is touch screen compatible, equipped with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, and has improved durability and functionality with stylus support such as drawing. The variety of devices extends to the details of WUXGA and is factory tuned to meet the PANTONE verification criteria for color accuracy. Adaptive-Sync synchronizes the panel refresh rate with the GPU frame rate to reduce lag and minimize stutter and tearing, while gamers have more space for toolbars and tabs and an aspect ratio of 16:10. You can also enjoy the high end-to-end display. .. With this versatility, ROG Flow X13 is a real revolution.

ROG Intelligent Cooling Solution Achieves Highest Performance Levels

ROG Intelligent Cooling Solutions achieve this ideal efficiency by not only creating great thermal hardware, but also implementing new software management capabilities. Thermal Grizzly’s liquid metal compounds improve performance by up to 10% compared to standard thermal pastes.

The upgraded arcflow fan features 84 blades shaped to increase airflow by up to 13%, but reduces eddy, regulates airflow to reduce noise, and provides long-term reliability. To improve. The upgraded design features shorter dustproof tunnels that leave up to 5% space around the fan and improve airflow by up to 15%. Preventing dust from accumulating on fan blades, heatsink fins, and other cooling components ensures long-term stability and reliability of your system.

Availability and price

ROG Flow X13 will be available in the United Arab Emirates from June 20, 2021 from Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Ecity, Amazon and Computronic. Prices start at Dh 7,499.

