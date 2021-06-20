Top early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy and other sales rounded up in consumer articles





Early Prime Day telephone trading in 2021 is underway. See below for top sales of Prime Day OnePlus 9, Google Pixel (5, 4a, 4XL), Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 smartphones.

Boston, June 20, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Prime Day 2021’s latest early phone deal, iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max, OnePlus 8, Pixel 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra all top Find it with the offer. Below are links to deals.

Best OnePlus & Android Phone Deals:

Save up to 36% on OnePlus smartphones on Amazon-find top deals like OnePlus 6T, 7T, 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord and more

Save up to 32% on Amazon unlocked prepaid Android smartphones-get the best deals on Android smartphones like Samsung, Motorola, Google Pixel

Save on Moto Smartphones on Amazon-Check out the latest savings on various 4G, 5G, unlocked and prepaid Motorola phones

Save up to 34% on Amazon’s Tracfone Locked and Unlocked Phones-Check out the latest prices for Samsung Galaxy, LG, Apple iPhone and other top mobile phones

Save $ 75 on a Wide TCL Phone on Amazon-Check out the latest updates on TCL unlocked triple and quad camera Android smartphones

Best iPhone Deals:

Save iPhone 12 on Amazon-iPhone 12 features 5G speed, improved durability and water resistance, and a Super Retina XDR display

Save iPhone 12 Pro on Amazon-The iPhone 12 Pro has an A14 Bionic chip, 5G speed, and allows you to take pictures in the dark.

Save up to $ 281 on Amazon iPhone 11-Check out the latest information on iPhone 11 at 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Save iPhone SE on Amazon-Check out the latest savings on iPhone SE with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Save iPhone XR on Amazon-Catch the latest deals on 64GB and 128GB iPhone XR

Save iPhone XS & X on Amazon-Check out the latest savings on 64GB, 256GB and 512GB iPhone XS & X models

Save iPhone 8 & 7 on Amazon-Check Live Prices for iPhone 8 & 7 Models

Save up to 35% on unlocked iPhones on Amazon-Check out the latest information on unlocked iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, and SE models

Save up to 35% on Amazon iPhone-Click the link for the latest prices on iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, SE

Best Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Deals:

Samsung Galaxy Deals:

Save up to 31% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy unlocked prepaid phones on Amazon-check out the best deals on Samsung Galaxy S21, S10, A21, A12 and more

Save up to 31% on Amazon’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series-check live prices for best-selling Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra and more

Save up to 42% on Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S20 Handset-Find the best deals on your Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra, S20 +, S20 FE, S205G smartphones

Save up to 30% on Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series-5G, Unlock and Carrier Locked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Handsets Get the latest information

Save up to 30% on Amazon Galaxy Z Fold & Z Fold 2-Find Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Fold 2 Folding AMOLED Smartphones

Save up to 59% on Amazon unlocked and carrier-locked Galaxy S10 handset-check out top deals on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e

Save up to 47% on Samsung Galaxy S9 Series phones on Amazon-View the latest Galaxy S9 and S9 + deals in different colors and storage capacities

Google Pixel Deals:

Mobile phones have been steadily improving in speed, power and functionality over the years and have evolved into social tools for everyone, including online connectivity and camera capabilities. Undoubtedly, the top smartphone to consider is the Apple iPhone, which undoubtedly boasts a smoother interface than Android’s compatible smartphones. Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and other Android-based phones all offer competitive options, especially when it comes to budget, app diversity, and general compatibility. Shoppers can also decide whether to choose a carrier-locked model or an unlocked phone, giving them the flexibility to choose a data plan later.

