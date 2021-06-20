Does Microsoft’s Xbox game lineup match Sony’s PlayStation Dominance?





Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced what it is marketing as “the largest exclusive game lineup ever” for the Xbox. The lineup has 30 exclusive titles as Microsoft seeks to enhance its game library to attract more subscribers to its à la carte gaming service, the Xbox Game Pass.

This is a long-deferred move for software giants who have been operating under the control of Sony’s (NYSE) PlayStation for decades. In the previous generation, PlayStation 4 outperformed the Xbox One by more than 2: 1 according to VGChartz data.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has acquired more studios to match Sony’s number of in-house studios, creating more first-party titles. It’s unclear if these moves will lead to PlayStation 5 outsells on the Xbox Series X / S, but given that the Xbox Game Pass is a significant leader in Sony’s PlayStation Now subscription service, Microsoft is working on something. It may be.

Extract value from recent acquisitions

Microsoft was expected to expand its game list last year after acquiring ZeniMax Media, which operates Bethesda Softworks, one of the industry’s top game studios.

Microsoft is punching in its own game. In addition to the usual Xbox classics like new Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft has announced some that will surely be a hot topic next year.

There’s Redfall, a new multiplayer open-world first-person shooter from the makers of the reputed titles Prey and Dishonored. Another outstanding game on the list is a role-playing game called Starfield, which will be available in late 2022. Both of these upcoming games are from the Bethesda team.

Bethesda is the studio behind two blockbuster franchises, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Adding this studio to Xbox Game Studios will undoubtedly add to the importance of the Game Pass subscription service.

Microsoft’s gaming business reported a 50% year-on-year increase in revenue in the third quarter, accounting for 9.6% of Microsoft’s overall business in the nine months to March.

Microsoft currently has 23 first-party studios, nine more than PlayStation studios, but outnumbers Sony in terms of studios, allowing Xbox to release more games, allowing Microsoft to sell consoles. I’m not sure if I can beat Sony.

In the console war, Microsoft is facing a difficult battle. PlayStation continues to rank high in consumer brand value. The 2021 Prophet Brand Relevance Index shows that PlayStation ranks high with Apple, Amazon and others.

Initial sales forecasts show that the PlayStation 5 is significantly ahead of the Xbox Series X / S. By the end of 2020, the PlayStation 5 sold 4.2 million units, while the Xbox Series X / S sold 2.8 million units, according to an Ampere Analysis survey. Microsoft hasn’t disclosed specific sales, but in May Sony announced that it had sold 7.8 million PS5s.

Keep in mind that both consoles are always sold out due to supply chain issues. As a result, Microsoft may now be suffering from a lack of components more than Sony.

Nonetheless, investors appreciate Sony’s growth outlook, with its share price rising 32% last year. Games make up 35% of Sony’s operating profit and are far more valuable to Japanese companies than the Xbox. Sony reported an 43% increase in operating profit from the gaming and network services segment in 2020.

Microsoft focuses on subscribers, not hardware sales

The problem is that Microsoft doesn’t seem to measure the success of the Xbox by console sales. CEO Satya Nadella applies the same playbooks to her Xbox business that she has recently applied to other Microsoft businesses. Xbox is transforming into a ubiquitous platform that allows players to access their games on a variety of devices without having to own a console. Sony continues to emphasize total PS5 sales, but Microsoft is touting an increase in subscribers.

Sony PlayStation Now allows users to play selected titles on consoles and PCs for $ 10 per month, with 3.2 million subscribers at the end of 2020, up from 1.8 million in 2019. I will.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows users to play games on Android devices in addition to consoles and Windows PCs. By the second quarter of December, Game Pass had more than 18 million subscribers and more than 15 million in the first quarter. At that pace, the Xbox Game Pass will gain approximately 30 million subscribers by the end of next year.

Sony may continue to dominate hardware sales, but Microsoft’s excellent lineup of 30 titles (27 of which will be Game Pass) keeps software far ahead of its subscribers. I can.

The long-term gaming opportunities look bright for both companies, with 3 billion people expected to play video games by 2023, an increase in the mid-single digits per year. But Microsoft could have an edge because it’s much easier to convince future gamers to try affordable subscription services than to spend hundreds of dollars on new hardware.

Sony is a game-focused force with many exclusive titles that attract a large number of people to the PlayStation. But Microsoft may do more to expand the audience of the game in this console cycle than its rivals.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

