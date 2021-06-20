Return to the hoe for easy and effective weeding | Area





There is no doubt that an old hoe is leaning against a wall somewhere in your shed or garage. A hoe that hasn’t been used for a long time and has probably been replaced by a petrol or electric tiller, a chemical herbicide, or a mulch.

Recent hoing has become less popular as Charles Dudley Warner seems to need what every gardener should have in the classic “My Summer in the Garden” of the 19th century. Is not …

However, groundbreaking, believable, is an easy and safe way to control weeds. Perhaps even easier than the many labor-saving methods that have replaced it.

There are two reasons for hoes, rotary herbicides, herbicides, and mulches. One is to control weeds and the other is to loosen the surface of the soil so that rain can penetrate rather than slip through the surface.

Chemical herbicides ultimately provide an open field for weeds that are resistant to them, but do nothing to keep the soil surface loose. Straw, leaves, and other organic mulches keep the soil surface loose and choke on weeds, but only if they are maintained in a sufficiently thick layer.

Powered cultivators chop weeds and loosen the soil, which burns organic matter, destroys soil structures, destroys earthworms and beneficial fungi, and damages roots.

Hoing has the same effect as power tilling, but most gardeners require more energy than is worth the damage. When used correctly, the hoe does little damage.

Time saver. The hoe is easy to put in, just grab the handle of the hoe. Start a stubborn cultivator engine or carry a mulch compared to the time and effort spent spraying the herbicide (mixing, wearing protective clothing, spraying and then cleaning the atomizer) I will.

(However, there is no objection to mulching. Thick layers of straw and compost covering the soil offer many advantages. Unless the mulch is a fine material such as sawdust or wells, hoe and mulch to control weeds. Can’t be.-Rotten compost.)

You may dislike the hoe because you used the wrong type of hoe or the weeds grew too large between the hoe. Don’t wait until you see big weeds before you grab the hoe. Instead, add soil every week for a week or two, and as soon as the soil crust begins to dry each time it rains. In this way, weed saplings are killed before they have a solid foothold.

When weeds are widespread, the only type of hoe that kills weeds is the standard large-edged garden hoe used in less unpleasant chopping movements. This hoop is useful for turning potatoes into hills and mixing concrete.

The right hoe, the right way. For loose, weed-free working soils, hoes with blades running parallel to the surface, such as different types of scaffle (or Dutch) hoes, hula hoes, collinear hoes, and swan hoes, are best. When used correctly, these hoes loosen and scoop the soil from just a quarter inch below the surface, thus not causing excessive root damage.

My flower garden has mulch beds of various shapes, but the vegetable beds are long and straight rows, and the soil is mulched with well rotten compost. I add these beds with my favorite hoe, winged mower or wire mower. The winged mower has a V-head shaped blade that resembles the wings of an airplane.

The wings are sharpened back and forth, and when you grasp the handle of the hoe, it becomes parallel to the ground. Wire mowers skillfully bend thin, tough wires, making them useful for mowing near small plants.

I walk backwards on either hoe and move my arms in the same smooth motion as when wiping the kitchen floor with a sponge. Walking backwards is important to avoid stepping on the hoeed ground where each footprint becomes a solid nursery for weed seeds.

The cut soil flows over the blade and returns to its original position each time you push or pull the handle. It takes only a few minutes, about once a week, to keep the soil free of weeds and the surface loose. And you don’t need a hinged iron back.

