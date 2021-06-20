Windows 11: Everything you need for a new Microsoft OS





I’m still not sure what a major redesign of Windows 10 will be, or if it’s called Windows 11, but I’d like to confirm a few things.

Microsoft

It seems that Windows 11 is occurring. Despite past promises that Windows 10 will be the final version of the operating system, Microsoft will unveil what it calls the “next generation of Windows” at a virtual event on Thursday. The leaked image of the new version of Windows shows a complete redesign featuring a new Start menu, home screen and startup sounds, and a more modern Mac-like aesthetic.

Beyond aesthetics, CNET editors such as Jason Hiner, Stephen Shankland, and Lori Grunin have high expectations for what the latest version of Windows will include in terms of performance, productivity, and other features. This is what I want to see in Windows 11 (or what a newer version of Windows is supposed to call).

One control panel instead of two

A big complaint among Windows 10 users is the misleading split between the Control Panel and the Settings app. A single control panel interface is a welcome improvement in Windows 11.

Webcam Computation Video Shooting

With so many people moving to remote or hybrid work, the need for a solid webcam experience is essential for all Zoom and Teams calls. iPhone 12 Pro and recent Google Pixel smartphones already include computational image processing to improve quality. I would like to see this feature in Windows 11 for webcams. This gives the PC an edge over the new M1 Mac.

More Mac-like virtual desktops

Your Mac has a great feature called Space, which makes it easy to create multiple virtual desktops to keep your screen more tidy. On Windows, there are a few more steps required to do this. We want to make creating and managing virtual desktops easier in Windows 11.

Virtual desktops help you spread your apps across multiple workspaces.

Nate Ralph / CNET screenshots Stop forcing Edge to be used

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser is the default for Windows 10. Of course, you can change to any browser such as Chrome, Firefox or Brave. However, some users have reported an issue where Microsoft resets the default to Edge. I hope it’s easier to set and maintain the defaults in Windows 11.

Faster Windows Update

Windows 10 represents Microsoft’s move to offer Windows as a service with continuous updates. This is great for keeping your machine safe. However, these updates can be slow. Windows 11 requires an approach similar to Google’s approach using Chrome OS. The upgrade is done in the second partition, so it runs in the background.

Faster shutdown, restart, wake up from sleep

PCs running Windows 10 may take some time to shut down, restart, or wake up from sleep because apps such as Task Manager need to be closed. We hope that these options will be accelerated in the next version.

In Windows 11, you need to speed up startup, shutdown, and wakeup from sleep.

Sarah Tew / CNET 3-finger trackpad for drag and drop

MacOS has the option to drag and drop items on the trackpad with three fingers. But on Windows machines now you have to double click to do this.

Easy option to reverse scroll direction

Again, MacOS allows you to easily reverse the scrolling direction of your mouse from System Preferences, if desired. But in Windows 10, you need to access the registry, which is a more complicated process.

Create a simple user account

In Windows 10, you need to log in and create a new user account. Microsoft recommends that you also attach your new account to your Microsoft account. We want to make it easy to create user accounts without having to log in or be forced to create or connect to a Microsoft account.

We hope that Windows 11 will make setting up user accounts a bit easier.

Sarah Tew / CNET Improves multiple camera, webcam, microphone and headset setup

As telecommuting increases, more and more people are using multiple webcams, microphones, and headsets to improve their computer setup. However, in Windows 10, it is difficult to choose the device to use and you may need to disable one of the other devices. I need a better option for swapping between multiple devices in Windows 11.

What other features would you like to see in Windows 11? Please make a noise with the following comments.

For more information, check out everything you know about Windows 11 and how to download Windows 10 for free if you haven’t already done so.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

